NFL monitoring coronavirus spread ahead of NFL Draft in Las Vegas

The 2020 NFL Draft, expected to be one of the largest events Las Vegas has ever seen, is still a go despite ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The parking lots around the Las Vegas Convention Center will be open to the public for free during NFL draft festivities in April, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said Tuesday. (NFL)

The main NFL Draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

Slated to take place April 23-25 between the Fountains of Bellagio and the Caesars Forum convention center, the league’s annual player draft is still being planned even as the coronavirus continues to gradually spread in the United States.

“We are closely monitoring developments and have been in contact with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and the NFL-NFLPA (NFL Players Association) medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network Program for Infection Prevention,” said Brian McCarthy, NFL spokesman. “We will continue those discussions throughout our offseason.”

Nevada has yet to have a confirmed case of the virus, but neighboring states have reported cases, leading health officials to say it’s not if, but when, Nevada will see the virus pop up in state.

Exact attendance estimates for the draft have not been provided, but Raiders owner Mark Davis said in January that up to 750,000 are expected over the three-day event.

The NFL plans to introduce prospects on a stage constructed over the Bellagio fountain, then transport them down Flamingo Road to the Caesars Forum area. Fans are expected to be lined up along Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard in the area to greet the prospects during their commute between staging areas.

The stage at the Caesars Forum is where team’s draft choices will be announced.

Work to stage the draft in Las Vegas will occur over 24 days beginning April 8, with various lane closures and full road closures tied to the set up and tear down process. Crews should be done with tear down May 1.

