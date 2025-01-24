5 priorities on Pete Carroll’s to-do list with Raiders

Pete Carroll is tasked with rebuilding the Raiders, and the 73-year-old coach must start with picking his coordinators and finding a quarterback.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) talks with special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and head coach Antonio Pierce during stretching as they face the Los Angeles Chargers before the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Francisco 49ers Special Teams Coordinator Brian Schneider speaks with place kicker Jake Moody (4) during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Dec 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley leaves the field after a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in action during the first half of an NFL football wild card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, and Godwin Igwebuike (38) celebrate after place kicker Jason Myers kicked a 56-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

The Raiders have their new administration in place after the hiring of John Spytek as general manager and Pete Carroll as coach this week.

Now it’s time for them to get to work.

Spytek has to rebuild the roster, and he can begin the evaluation process next week when the college showcases kick off. Carroll has plenty to do to prepare for his return to the sideline after a year off.

Here’s a look at some of Carroll’s priorities:

1. Pick an offensive coordinator

Carroll is a defensive-minded coach, so finding someone to run the offense might be the most important hire on his coaching staff.

The first name that’s likely to be connected to the job is Darrell Bevell, the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator for the Dolphins. He ran the offense for Carroll in Seattle during the most successful stretch in Seahawks history.

Seattle went 72-29-1 during Bevell’s run as offensive coordinator and made five playoff appearances in his seven seasons, including a 1-1 Super Bowl record.

Bevell’s system tends to favor a strong running game that enables the quarterback to set up play-action fakes to push the ball downfield.

The new coordinator must find a way to jump-start an offense that has a couple of standout players, most notably tight end Brock Bowers, but needs to create explosive plays.

2. Fix the offense

Carroll will have to work with his coordinator to make sure the offense can take a big step forward.

That will involve finding a quarterback and fixing the run game.

The Raiders have decent running backs and an improving offensive line, but the run game didn’t work last season. The scheme never fit the personnel.

They also must have a quarterback who can make plays.

It’s Spytek’s job to find the long-term answer, but it doesn’t have to be immediately. He and Carroll might decide to make a big splash in the draft or perhaps opt for a temporary fix.

Could that mean a reunion with Carroll’s former quarterback in Seattle, Russell Wilson? Perhaps. Wilson had good things to say about Carroll during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week. It’s certainly a situation to monitor.

3. Bring the Boom

Carroll’s Seahawks teams were known for their ability to shut down opponents.

His famed “Legion of Boom” defense struck fear into opponents with their physical style that helped the Seahawks lead the NFL in points allowed in four consecutive seasons.

The fact that the defense was consistently good despite several coordinator changes is a testament to Carroll’s influence.

He will need to find someone to implement his principles with the Raiders.

Part of that will be working with Spytek to get the right personnel, especially in the secondary, as such a big part of his defense revolves around having the right players to fit the system.

But Carroll also must find the right person to run the unit.

Former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, one of Carroll’s defensive coordinators in Seattle, could be in the mix to return to Las Vegas. But others will be considered, as Carroll has a long list of coaches he has influenced and can work with.

4. Keep it special

The Raiders’ special teams are in good shape, with punter AJ Cole and kicker Daniel Carlson among the league’s best.

Tom McMahon has been an exceptional coordinator in the league for a long time. He doesn’t have a history with Carroll, so that could work against him as far as remaining with the team.

Carroll puts a major emphasis on special teams. By one metric, Expected Points Added (EPA), the Seahawks had the No. 3 special teams in the league in his 14 seasons with the Seahawks.

Brian Schneider, recently fired by the 49ers, was the coordinator for much of that time. He came with Carroll to Seattle from USC in 2010 and had his first NFL special teams coordinator job with the Raiders in 2007 and 2008.

Of note, Carroll’s Seattle teams were eighth in defensive EPA and 10th in offensive EPA. The Patriots were the only other team to be top 10 in offensive, defensive and special teams EPA during that time.

5. Get to work

Carroll’s schematic choices will impact the types of players Spytek and his scouts will be looking for, and it will be a collaborative process as they get to know each other.

There’s not much time to waste as they try to make the Raiders competitive again in short order. Carroll has a good reputation for rebuilding projects. He definitely has one in Las Vegas.

