Raiders-Chiefs preview: Wild rivalry gets renewed Sunday in Las Vegas

One of the NFL’s most intense rivalries will add another chapter to its history Sunday when the Raiders host the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates a score during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) pushes aside Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Raiders have lost three games in a row. Their task doesn’t get any easier Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

They’ll renew their rivalry with the Chiefs, who come to town as the NFL’s last unbeaten team.

Kansas City, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, has never lost in Las Vegas. The Chiefs will look to keep that winning streak going against a reeling Raiders side that has two more games left until a much-needed bye week.

Game information

■ Who: Chiefs at Raiders

■ When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Chiefs -9½, total 41½

Series history

The Chiefs have won 16 of their last 19 meetings with the Raiders to open up a 73-55-2 edge in the all-time series, which dates back to 1960.

Kansas City’s advantage includes a 2-1 record in three postseason meetings.

The Chiefs have also yet to lose a game at Allegiant Stadium. That includes their 25-22 overtime victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 in February.

Last meeting

Dec. 25, 2023 — The Raiders snapped a six-game losing streak in the series with a defensive masterpiece, defeating the Chiefs 20-14 on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game turned on two plays in the second quarter.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols returned a fumble 8 yards for a touchdown, then seven seconds later cornerback Jack Jones returned an interception 33 yards to the end zone to give the Raiders a 17-7 lead. The team’s defense locked things up from there despite the fact that quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed just nine of his 21 passes for 62 yards.

Running back Zamir White ran for 145 yards in the victory.

Bold predictions

1. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will equal or surpass his season high of seven catches in his first game back from an ankle injury.

2. Both kickers, Daniel Carlson and Harrison Butker, will make 50-yard field goals.

3. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will score a touchdown in his Kansas City debut.

Storyline

Tensions remain high between the two teams despite the Chiefs’ recent success against the Raiders.

Coach Antonio Pierce didn’t even use his opponent’s name this week, instead referring to Kansas City as “the team in red.” He also acknowledged it won’t be a real rivalry until the Raiders start to beat the Chiefs regularly.

They won last time out, which added some intrigue to the history between the two teams. Kansas City hasn’t lost to anyone else since.

It’s anyone’s guess what happens when the two meet again Sunday.

When the Raiders have the ball

The ball is back in quarterback Gardner Minshew’s hands after Aidan O’Connell broke his right thumb last week and was placed on injured reserve.

Minshew has been able to extend plays and make things happen off-schedule for the Raiders, but he has also been far too turnover-prone this season. He needs to play mistake-free football Sunday because the Chiefs don’t need any extra help.

Getting Meyers back, the Raiders’ No. 1 receiver with Davante Adams traded to the Jets, should be a boost. Minshew can also lean on rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who is on pace to set all sorts of records.

The Raiders finally got a semblance of a running game going last week in their 20-15 loss to the Rams. They would be well-served to try to keep that going against Kansas City, though the Chiefs are tough to run against.

When the Chiefs have the ball

The so-called demise of Patrick Mahomes has been greatly exaggerated.

The quarterback’s numbers are certainly down this season. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in his last two games. But he has still been great in the fourth quarters of close games and has made the plays Kansas City has needed him to make.

Part of Mahomes’ statistical struggles is due to a depleted receiving corps. Adding Hopkins should help, though it’s unclear how much the Chiefs plan to use him this week.

Kansas City still has a stout defense it’s been able to complement with an effective running game. Running back Kareem Hunt has 249 yards on 63 carries this season.

That’s meant the Chiefs, despite not lighting up the scoreboard, have been able to do more than enough to win games even with a limited passing attack.

Injury report

■ Chiefs: OUT: DE Mike Danna (pectoral), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring). FULL: RB Kareem Hunt (hip), LB Leo Chenal (shoulder), WR Mecole Hardman (knee), S Jaden Hicks (ankle), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), TE Jared Wiley (Achilles).

■ Raiders: OUT: RG Dylan Parham (foot). QUESTIONABLE: TE Harrison Bryant (elbow), MLB Tommy Eichenberg (quad), OLB Kana’i Mauga (knee), WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle). FULL: DT Adam Butler (hip), DE Maxx Crosby (ankle), LT Kolton Miller (elbow), QB Gardner Minshew (right elbow), CB Jakorian Bennett (knee).

The pick

Chiefs 31, Raiders 20

