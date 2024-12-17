Raiders coach addresses job status for 2025: ‘I’m under contract’

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said his conversations with owner Mark Davis remain positive despite the team’s 10-game losing streak.

Graney: Not even 2-12 defines how bad the Raiders are

Where would the Raiders pick in the draft if the season ended today?

Injured Raiders RB says ‘I’ll be back next season’ on social media

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce runs onto the field before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce talks to Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play during the first half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Monday his interactions with owner Mark Davis remain upbeat despite the team’s 10-game losing streak.

The club’s poor results have put Pierce’s job status into question.

“Me and Mark Davis talk often, and the conversations have been the same as they always are, very positive,” Pierce said.

The Raiders are tied for the NFL’s worst record at 2-12. Pierce, when asked if he believes he will return next year, said: “I’m under contract.”

Davis said last week at the NFL owners meetings in Dallas that he will wait until the end of the season to evaluate all facets of his organization, including Pierce.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.