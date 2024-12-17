62°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders coach addresses job status for 2025: ‘I’m under contract’

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play during the first half of an NFL game against ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play during the first half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce talks to Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) before t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce talks to Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce runs onto the field before the NFL game against the Atlanta F ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce runs onto the field before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) is gang tackled by the Atlanta Falcons during the f ...
Injured Raiders RB says ‘I’ll be back next season’ on social media
Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game agai ...
Las Vegas police: Raiders defensive end ‘passed out’ before arrest
A Raiders fan makes his point known against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of their ...
Where would the Raiders pick in the draft if the season ended today?
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first ...
Graney: Not even 2-12 defines how bad the Raiders are
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2024 - 11:25 am
 
Updated December 17, 2024 - 12:00 pm

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Monday his interactions with owner Mark Davis remain upbeat despite the team’s 10-game losing streak.

The club’s poor results have put Pierce’s job status into question.

“Me and Mark Davis talk often, and the conversations have been the same as they always are, very positive,” Pierce said.

The Raiders are tied for the NFL’s worst record at 2-12. Pierce, when asked if he believes he will return next year, said: “I’m under contract.”

Davis said last week at the NFL owners meetings in Dallas that he will wait until the end of the season to evaluate all facets of his organization, including Pierce.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES