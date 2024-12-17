Raiders coach addresses job status for 2025: ‘I’m under contract’
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said his conversations with owner Mark Davis remain positive despite the team’s 10-game losing streak.
The club’s poor results have put Pierce’s job status into question.
“Me and Mark Davis talk often, and the conversations have been the same as they always are, very positive,” Pierce said.
The Raiders are tied for the NFL’s worst record at 2-12. Pierce, when asked if he believes he will return next year, said: “I’m under contract.”
Davis said last week at the NFL owners meetings in Dallas that he will wait until the end of the season to evaluate all facets of his organization, including Pierce.
This is a developing story. Ch
