Raiders coach says it’s ‘status quo’ when it comes to stars’ health

The Raiders don’t have a clear idea yet of whether injured stars Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby will return this week to play the Broncos.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce looks to a replay screen during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders beat the Browns on Sunday despite stars Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby being injured.

The two may not be available for the team’s next game against the Broncos, either.

“As of right now, it’s status quo,” coach Antonio Pierce said.

Crosby missed the first game of his career Sunday with a high ankle sprain. Adams was out with a hamstring injury he suffered in practice last week. The Raiders will know more about the pair’s status moving forward when they return to practice Wednesday.

“It all depends on where they are, health-wise,” Pierce said.

Pierce also said second-year tight end Michael Mayer remains out for personal reasons.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

