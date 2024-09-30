Raiders coach says it’s ‘status quo’ when it comes to stars’ health
The Raiders don’t have a clear idea yet of whether injured stars Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby will return this week to play the Broncos.
The Raiders beat the Browns on Sunday despite stars Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby being injured.
The two may not be available for the team’s next game against the Broncos, either.
“As of right now, it’s status quo,” coach Antonio Pierce said.
Crosby missed the first game of his career Sunday with a high ankle sprain. Adams was out with a hamstring injury he suffered in practice last week. The Raiders will know more about the pair’s status moving forward when they return to practice Wednesday.
“It all depends on where they are, health-wise,” Pierce said.
Pierce also said second-year tight end Michael Mayer remains out for personal reasons.
This is a developing story. Ch
