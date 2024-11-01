Raiders evaluating options at offensive line with group in flux

The Raiders will use the next nine games to make big decisions on their offensive line, like what rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson’s best position is.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) is taken down by Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) after he recovered Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew's (15) fumble during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) hoists up wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) after his touchdown score during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) with offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) trying to stop him during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) shouts to offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) with Cleveland Browns defensive end Sam Kamara (92) lined up opposite of him during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders, without question, will look to draft a quarterback in April.

That means they need the right infrastructure to support a franchise passer. Like a strong offensive line, a group that’s been a mixed bag for the Raiders the first eight weeks of the season.

The group deserves plenty of blame for the fact that the team is averaging 79 rushing yards per game, the second-fewest in the NFL. It’s also fair to question offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s zone-based scheme and whether it’s a good fit for the personnel.

The Raiders (2-6) have at least been good in pass protection. Left tackle Kolton Miller has rounded into form the last four games after missing training camp while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Rookie right tackle DJ Glaze has also been a revelation and appears to be someone the team can build around.

Miller gave up six sacks his first four games and hasn’t allowed one since. Glaze has given up two sacks in six games since taking over when Thayer Munford Jr. suffered knee and ankle injuries.

Right guard Dylan Parham was having a strong season before suffering a foot injury that’s kept him out the last two weeks. His replacement, Jordan Meredith, has played well.

Rookie second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson has been decent after missing almost all of training camp and the Raiders’ first two games with an undisclosed injury. He started the last five games at left guard, but he moved to center late in his team’s loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 27 after Andre James suffered an ankle injury.

Finding the best fits

The Raiders will spend the next nine games deciding who they can move forward with.

The offensive line clearly has some keepers. The team just has to decide where everyone fits best.

James’ injury opens the door for Powers-Johnson to get more time at center, where he was an All-American at Oregon. Veteran Cody Whitehair came in at left guard when Powers-Johnson slid over.

“It’s tough,” Powers-Johnson said of switching positions mid-game. “But I have great guys around me. The whole line is pushing and wanting me to be great.”

He ultimately didn’t miss a beat at center. That opened some eyes in the organization.

“I think for a young rookie to be able to go and handle it, handle the mental part of it, I think that part of it is cool to see,” Getsy said.

It will be interesting to see if Powers-Johnson’s temporary position change becomes more permanent.

James is graded as the NFL’s 32nd-best center out of 37 by the website Pro Football Focus. He agreed to a three-year extension in March, but the Raiders could move on with minimal financial consequences this offseason if they wanted to.

The club would be able to move forward with an interior of Parham, Powers-Johnson and Meredith if the trio shows they can play well together.

“When you have guys that are smart like Dylan and Cody and Jordan and Jackson, you’re able to kind of figure out at the end of the week what’s the best fit and what makes the most sense to get going,” Getsy said. “But honestly, everything’s on the table right now.”

Another option for the Raiders would be seeing if Parham, who was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, could play center. They have different combinations they could experiment with.

“I think it’s just in such a flux right now that everything’s on the table, honestly,” Getsy said. “So, I think that’s the cool part.”

Meredith’s role

It’s impressive that Meredith has even forced himself into the conversation.

He was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky in 2021 and joined the Raiders the following season.

He’s gotten a chance thanks to Parham’s injury and has taken advantage. He’s surrendered no sacks, one hurry and one quarterback pressure in 120 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Getting the opportunity to go out there and compete, that’s always great,” Meredith said.

Meredith’s play may have opened a role for him moving forward. It’s one of several things the Raiders will be evaluating along their offensive line as the season continues.

“What I love about him is his physicality. He’s a blue-collar guy, he’s scrappy, he’s grimy,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “You’ve just got to have one of those guys that just want to get dirty and mix it up. But more importantly, he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.”

