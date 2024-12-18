Raiders lose injured star player for rest of season

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was placed on injured reserve Wednesday along with starting running back Sincere McCormick, ending their seasons with three games left.

Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) heads to the locker room after being injured on the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works against Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Raiders placed star defensive end Maxx Crosby and starting running back Sincere McCormick on injured reserve Wednesday, officially ending their seasons.

Crosby underwent ankle surgery Tuesday after announcing last weekend he would not be able to play in the final four games.

McCormick injured his ankle in the first half of Monday night’s loss to the Falcons. He said on his social media account Tuesday he would return next season.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Crosby wrote Tuesday night on Instagram with a picture of himself leaving the hospital in a wheelchair. “This bounceback will be iconic.”

The Raiders signed running back Chris Collier from their practice squad and added defensive end Andre Carter from the Vikings’ practice squad to fill the roster spots.

They have also signed defensive end Ovie Oghoufo and running back Isaiah Spiller to the practice squad.

Spiller was a fourth-round pick of the Chargers in 2022 out of Texas A&M, when Raiders general manager Tom Telesco held the same job with the Chargers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

