Raiders quiet on Day 2 of free agency, but key cuts coming

The Raiders didn’t make another splash the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, but they prepared to say goodbye to two veteran players.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) watches the team play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a pass warming up against the Denver Broncos in their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs a route during thefirst half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) watches the team play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) look on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) takes the field to face the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field with center Andre James (68) against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for some yards while pursued by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warms up beside wide receiver Davante Adams (17) as they battle the Denver Broncos during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) runs alongside running back Zamir White (35) before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) catches a football during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) sets up a play during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) scrambles as he’s pursued by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throw the football on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders were quiet Tuesday after starting free agency with a flourish the day before, agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew.

That doesn’t mean they weren’t busy. The Raiders continued to tinker with their roster and finalized plans to release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Both moves can happen as early as Wednesday, the start of the NFL’s new league year. The two cuts will save the Raiders almost $20 million in cap space at a minimum.

The team also said farewell to veteran cornerback Amik Robertson on Tuesday. He agreed to terms with the Lions on a two-year, $9.25 million contract that includes $4.5 million in guarantees.

Robertson joins running back Josh Jacobs, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols as the Raiders’ free-agent departures thus far.

Garoppolo’s release has been months in the making. It was made even easier in February. Garoppolo, 32, received a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy. That gave the Raiders an opening to move on without owing him any money.

Garoppolo’s $11.25 million salary in 2024 was guaranteed when he signed a free-agent contract with the club last March. His suspension is expected to void those guarantees. The Raiders will also avoid paying him his $11.25 million roster bonus for 2024 if they cut him before Sunday.

Releasing Garoppolo will free up $11.269 million in cap space right away for the Raiders. They can free up $24 million if they designate him a post-June 1 transaction. The only caveat is the Raiders would not be able to use that extra money immediately and they would receive a $12 million charge against next year’s cap.

Either way, a relationship that seemed tenuous from the outset is nearing an end. It was discovered soon after Garoppolo agreed to sign with the Raiders last year that he needed foot surgery. He wasn’t cleared to begin football activities until passing a physical just before training camp.

Garoppolo never looked comfortable in practices or games last season. That likely contributed to a performance that fell short of expectations. Garoppolo made just six starts for the Raiders and went 3-3 while tossing seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was benched in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell after coach Josh McDaniels was fired Oct. 31.

The Raiders hoped to trade Garoppolo, but his contract was a significant deterrent. He is expected to have multiple suitors once he hits the open market.

Renfrow, 28, is entering the last year of the contract extension he signed in 2021. He is due $11.153 million next season, but that figure is not guaranteed.

His release will save the Raiders $8.21 million in 2024 cap space. That could grow to $11.882 million if they designate the move as a post-June 1 transaction.

Renfrow became a fan favorite and a productive slot receiver after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. His best season came in 2021 when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards.

His production dropped off the last two years due to injuries. He also proved to be a poor fit in McDaniels’ offense. Renfrow had 330 receiving yards in 2022 and 255 in 2023.

The Raiders tried to trade Renfrow at the trade deadline last season. They wanted to find a trade partner during this offseason, but nothing came to fruition.

Robertson, a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in 2020, has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Raiders. The 25-year-old came into his own last year and made 12 starts. He finished with two interceptions and 50 tackles.

