Raiders ready to begin QB battle as camp opens: ‘Let the best man win’

Coach Antonio Pierce is in no rush to decide on a starting quarterback with the Raiders set to hold their first practice of training camp Wednesday.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, left, meets with Public Relations Director Will Kiss on the field of the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, where the team will hold training camp in Costa Mesa, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks the field as he arrives for a news conference at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex where the team will hold their training camp in Costa Mesa, Calif., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On the eve of their first practice, coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media from Jack Hammett Sports Complex. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce learned the importance of patience growing up in Southern California, where the beautiful weather is as inevitable as the snarling traffic.

No matter how badly you want to get from point A to point B, sometimes you have to surrender to the jam-packed freeway.

So don’t expect Pierce to be hasty when deciding who the Raiders’ starting quarterback will be Week 1.

“No need to rush it,” Pierce said Tuesday, the day before the team’s first training camp practice.

He will give both second-year pro Aidan O’Connell and veteran Gardner Minshew a fair shot to win the job. Then, the chips will fall where they may.

“Let the best man win,” Pierce said.

He doesn’t have a timeline for his decision. He could name a starter next week or evaluate all of training camp and the preseason. Pierce’s focus is on picking the right guy. He believes he’ll know when it’s time to make the call.

“When it’s right. When it’s obvious,” Pierce said. “Like, ‘OK, like this is a no-brainer.’”

It’s an important choice.

The Raiders’ roster is the best they’ve had since moving to Las Vegas in 2020. They have a strong defense, a bevy of offensive weapons and a new-look offensive line that appears more athletic and physical than last year. The team has a shot to win nine or 10 games if its quarterback can play efficient football.

The Raiders intend to create a training-camp environment that can point Pierce, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and general manager Tom Telesco to the man for the job.

“When it’s clear, when it’s evident, then we need to make that decision and move forward,” Pierce said.

No change in depth chart

Pierce said Tuesday the quarterback pecking order remains the same as it was when the Raiders wrapped up minicamp in early June.

That means O’Connell, who went 5-4 as a rookie last season, is likely to receive the first reps of training camp. But he remains in a dead heat with Minshew, who almost pushed the Colts into the playoffs last year.

The two’s leadership qualities could have a say in what happens. O’Connell is coming out of his shell a little bit more as a sophomore. Minshew brings his own swagger after fighting to stay in the NFL as a sixth-round pick.

“With Gardner, his personality is so unique, so free-spirited,” Pierce said. “But more importantly, a great teammate. He loves to compete. His attitude, his purpose, each and every rep that he takes, you can see that there’s a driven player there that’s always been an underdog. And that’s a good thing for the Raiders because that carries over to the rest of our team and guys feed off of it.”

That alone won’t be enough to make Minshew the starter. Pierce’s mind remains open as he gets ready to begin his first training camp in charge of the franchise he grew up rooting for.

He just knows he needs a decision before the Raiders’ first game against the Chargers on Sept. 8.

“Best player to help the Raiders win games,” Pierce said.

Three Raiders land on PUP list

The Raiders will open camp Wednesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California, without second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson.

The Oregon standout was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday along with linebacker Darien Butler and offensive lineman Jake Johanning.

The Raiders did not say why Powers-Johnson was on the PUP list, but he was limited during the team's offseason program in May and June with an undisclosed injury. All three players are still on the club's 90-man roster and can come off the PUP list any time during training camp.

Vincent Bonsignore/Review-Journal