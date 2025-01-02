Raiders’ record-setting rookie picks up significant accolade
The accolades keep coming for Raiders rookie Brock Bowers. He was one of two members of the team named to the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games on Thursday.
Bowers was revealed as the starting tight end and joined star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was named a reserve.
Bowers has set a series of records in his first NFL season out of Georgia, including the franchise mark for catches and the league record for catches by a rookie.
Crosby, who was named to the team for a fourth consecutive year, is not expected to participate in the event after undergoing season-ending surgery on his ankle.
The Pro Bowl Games take place the week before the Super Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
