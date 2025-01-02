Raiders’ record-setting rookie picks up significant accolade

The accolades keep coming for Raiders rookie Brock Bowers. He was one of two members of the team named to the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games on Thursday.

Has O’Connell done enough to be Raiders’ starting QB next year?

‘Finish’: Raiders hope to end season by focusing on little things

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The accolades keep on coming for rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who was one of two Raiders named to the AFC Pro Bowl squad Thursday.

Bowers was revealed as the starting tight end and joined star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was named a reserve.

Bowers has set a series of records in his first NFL season out of Georgia, including the franchise mark for catches and the league record for catches by a rookie.

Crosby, who was named to the team for a fourth consecutive year, is not expected to participate in the event after undergoing season-ending surgery on his ankle.

The Pro Bowl Games take place the week before the Super Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.