Raiders report: Davante Adams ready to ‘put to bed’ postgame incident

Raiders star receiver Davante Adams commented publicly Wednesday for the first time since a misdemeanor assault charge was filed against him in Kansas City.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) tries to hold on the football as cornerback Tyler Hall (37) pursues him during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is hoping to move on from the postgame incident with a photographer that led to an assault charge being filed against Adams in Kansas City.

“Not at this point,” Adams said after practice Wednesday when asked if he had any comment on the legal developments in the case. “I said what I said before, and it was genuine and honest. It’s something I regretted, but we’re putting that to bed now. There’s nothing else to really talk about.”

A freelancer working on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast walked in Adams’ path as he left the field following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10.

Adams apologized during a postgame interview in the locker room before taking to social media to apologize again.

He was charged two days later with misdemeanor assault in the Municipal Court of Kansas City for committing an “intentional, overt act” that inflicted bodily injury.

Ryan Zebley claimed to have suffered whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion in police records of the incident.

Wednesday’s comments were Adams’ first on the incident since charges were filed.

Adams is due in court Nov. 10. He is expected to play for the Raiders against the Texans on Sunday, as any potential disciplinary action from the league will likely not happen until the legal process has run its course.

