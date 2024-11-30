Raiders report: ‘Dominant’ rookie shines in 2nd clash with Chiefs star

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown as he's hit by Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) and cornerback Joshua Williams (2) and during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) hits the ground after catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, right, celebrates his touchdown with guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 19-17. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers put on a show Friday with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, one of the best tight ends in NFL history, watching from the opposing sideline.

Bowers finished with 10 catches for a career-high 140 yards, 33 of which came on a third-quarter touchdown reception.

Somehow, the 21-year-old still wasn’t satisfied with his performance in the Raiders’ 19-17 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. Bowers felt he had too many stretches without a catch.

“To be honest, sometimes out there, I feel like I suck,” Bowers said. “Like I’m just out there, like, I can’t do anything. Throughout the whole first half, I’m like, ‘Damn, I can’t make a freaking play out here.’”

He ended up making plenty. Bowers had a 25-yard catch the Raiders’ final drive to get them close to field-goal range, but a fumbled snap cost the team the game.

TOUCHDOWN BOWERS It's a 6-point game in Kansas City ‼️#LVvsKC on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZfqWEGZrWW — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2024

“It started opening up a little bit towards the end,” Bowers said.

Coach Antonio Pierce was less bashful about Bowers’ effort.

“Just dominant. One of the better players on our team,” Pierce said. “The bigger the moment, the bigger he stands up and makes plays. It is impressive to watch, especially late in the ballgame, making big plays for us, tough catches. Just a really good football player.”

Bowers has 84 catches for 884 yards and four touchdowns this season.

He is one of only two tight ends in NFL history with more than 800 receiving yards through his first 12 games. Hall of Famer Mike Ditka, who had 974 yards through 12 games, is the other.

McCormick steps up

The Raiders seem to have found something in running back Sincere McCormick, who was promoted from the practice squad for the second straight week.

McCormick finished with a team-high 64 rushing yards on 12 carries. He may have earned more playing time moving forward, even when running backs Zamir White and Alexander Mattison return from their injuries. White (quad) and Mattison (ankle) each missed their second consecutive game Friday.

The Raiders ran for 116 yards overall, their third-highest total in a game this year.

“I mean, looking at our running game, it is the best we have had in a long time,” Pierce said. “(McCormick’s) style of play and his physicality really showed up.”

McCormick has been with the Raiders for more than two years but has spent most of that time on the practice squad. He’s making the most of his opportunity to play.

“It’s a blessing,” McCormick said. “It’s more and more about getting back to the basics, getting back to the drawing board. This is a big-time moment for me. But at the end of the day, I wanted the win.”

Defense gets after Mahomes

The Raiders sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes four times and hit him 12 times.

They now have at least one sack in 30 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the NFL and the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

Defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson had 1½ sacks, while defensive end Maxx Crosby had a sack, four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

“(Crosby and Chaisson) played their tails off,” Pierce said. “I thought we were relentless. I thought we had a much better plan to understand the rush coordination, which we talked about throughout the week, and how to rush Patrick, and how to keep him in the pocket. Credit to those guys. I know he felt us. That was the biggest thing. Sacks are great, but the more we can put hits on him with pressure, that was better for us.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X