Raiders report: Pierce says WR ‘still a Raider’ despite trade rumors

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce left the door open for a reconciliation when he spoke about Davante Adams after Wednesday’s practice.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs to greet fans following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) take the field for the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) talks with a coach on the sidelines during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the warm ups of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) listens to a question during a media interview at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wide receiver Davante Adams is still playing for the Raiders, as far as coach Antonio Pierce is concerned.

“He’s never not been a Raider,” Pierce said Wednesday. “The update is Davante is doing well and the hamstring is getting there.”

Adams has missed the Raiders’ last two games with a hamstring injury. He has also indicated he would prefer to be traded from the team.

Neither he nor the Raiders have confirmed publicly that a split is inevitable. Pierce appeared to keep the door open to a reconciliation Wednesday.

“He’s getting closer and closer to getting back on the practice field and (he’s in) good spirits. We talked. Everything is good,” Pierce said. “When he’s healthy and he can play, we’ll play him. … He’s working every day to get that hamstring right. He’s in the right headspace mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he’s ready to play football.”

Pierce’s comments were much different than the ones he offered Monday. He called the situation with Adams “status quo” and told reporters they would “have to ask Davante” about when the relationship between the two turned sour.

Pierce even confirmed Wednesday that Adams has been in the Raiders’ facility rehabbing his hamstring injury.

Adams was listed as a non-participant in practice on the team’s injury report Wednesday. He is not expected to play Sunday against the Steelers whether he remains on the Raiders’ roster or not.

Wilkins on IR

The Raiders placed standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on injured reserve Wednesday after he had surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his foot.

Pierce said the team’s injuries are starting to become frustrating. The Raiders had 16 players listed on their injury report Wednesday. That group doesn’t include defensive end Malcolm Koonce and safety Marcus Epps, who are both out for the year with knee injuries.

“I’m tired of losing good players,” Pierce said. “That’s never good.”

Wilkins is an especially difficult loss. The 28-year-old, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Raiders in March, was a disruptive force on the interior that offenses needed to account for every snap.

“(Wilkins is) a dynamic player,” defensive tackle Adam Butler said. “He really is. You always know he’s going to make a few huge plays every game. We all just have to be prepared to step up every way we can and that’s what we plan to do.”

Pierce said the injury came at a frustrating time because Wilkins was playing so well Oct. 6 against the Broncos. He had a sack and five tackles before leaving in the second quarter.

“Up to that point Christian was pretty dominant in that first half,” Pierce said. “He played on it. That’s a really tough (player) there. And Christian right away went and got it fixed, and he was there this morning at 6 a.m. trying to get ready, talking about being back in a couple weeks.”

Injury report

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to deal with a high-ankle sprain. He missed two practices last week before working out on a limited basis Friday and playing against the Broncos.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique) was a full participant in practice Wednesday after missing three straight games.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) and rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday, though they were both in the locker room and in good spirits after the workout.

Tight end Michael Mayer (personal) remains away from the team.

Transactions

Defensive tackle Marquan McCall rejoined the Raiders’ practice squad Wednesday.

McCall made the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and played in 16 games. He signed to the Raiders’ practice squad in December, but was released near the end of training camp this season.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.