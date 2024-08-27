Veteran QB among players cut by Raiders on Tuesday — FULL LIST

The Raiders trimmed their roster to the NFL’s 53-player limit Tuesday. Here’s a full list of all the players the team let go including a veteran quarterback.

Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (10) throws the ball as he warms up to face San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Raiders trimmed their roster to the NFL’s 53-player limit Tuesday.

Most cuts they made were expected. There were some mild surprises, like the decision to move on from defensive tackle Matthew Butler and wide receiver Christian Wilkerson. They also cut both Nathan Peterman and Carter Bradley, leaving them with just two quarterbacks on their roster.

Other players the Raiders waived included defensive end David Agoha, offensive lineman Clark Barrington, guard Ben Brown, running back Brittain Brown, receiver Terrell Bynum, offensive lineman Andrew Coker, tight end Cole Fotheringham, defensive end T.J. Franklin, cornerback Woo Governor, safety Jaydon Grant, receiver Tulu Griffin, defensive tackle Marquan McCall, running back Sincere McCormick, offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie, receiver Dax Milne, linebacker Jackson Mitchell, center Will Putnam, safety Phalen Sanford, defensive tackle Noah Shannon, tight end John Samuel Shenker, cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard, defensive end Charles Snowden, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, cornerback Sam Webb, linebacker DeShaun White, offensive lineman Corey Luciano, defensive end Elerson Smith, defensive end Ron Stone Jr. and cornerback Rayshad Williams.

The team released cornerback Cornell Armstrong, receiver Alex Bachman, tight end Zach Gentry and receiver Jalen Guyton as well.

Rookie safety Trey Taylor will begin the season on injured reserve and will be eligible to return during the season.

Peterman, a six-year NFL veteran, signed with the Raiders two weeks ago. He becomes an unrestricted free agent and is eligible to sign with any club. Bradley was signed as an undrafted free agent. He should get consideration for the Raiders’ 16-player practice squad if he clears waivers.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

