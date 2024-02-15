Who is on Pierce’s first Raiders coaching staff?

Antonio Pierce is almost done filling out his first coaching staff with the Raiders. Here’s a look at all the hires he’s made thus far.

Tom Telesco, left, and Antonio Pierce are introduced as general manager and coach during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The team will hold off on announcing the hires until all positions are filled. But so far, it’s clear Pierce values NFL playing experience. Six Raiders coaches played in the league. That includes Pierce, a linebacker for nine seasons with Washington and the New York Giants.

Here is the staff he’s assembled so far:

Assistant head coach: Marvin Lewis

Lewis’ role and title are still a little uncertain. But he’s expected to have a prominent voice after serving as an adviser to Pierce last year.

Lewis, 65, spent 16 seasons as the Bengals coach and made the playoffs seven times. Pierce is expected to lean on that experience as he goes through his first full season in charge.

Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy

Getsy, 39, spent the last two years as the Bears offensive coordinator before being fired in January.

The Raiders think Chicago’s problems were more about talent than scheme. Quarterback Justin Fields has shown limitations as a passer, and the Bears offensive personnel wasn’t top tier.

Getsy hopes to prove the Raiders right. His new job will reunite him with star Davante Adams, who he coached in Green Bay as the Packers wide receivers coach and later passing game coordinator.

Offensive line: James Cregg

The Raiders were willing to wait for Cregg.

He was the 49ers assistant offensive line coach the last two seasons, so he wasn’t available until after Super Bowl 58. Now he gets his first shot to be an NFL offensive line coach.

Cregg, 50, previously was a college offensive line coach at Tennessee, Southern California and Louisiana State. He also was an assistant offensive line coach with the Broncos and Chargers.

Wide receivers: Edgar Bennett

Bennett, 55, is expected to return for his seventh season with the Raiders.

He’s a highly regarded coach and interviewed for the Bills offensive coordinator job last season. Don’t be surprised if he gets a promotion elsewhere before long.

Pass game coordinator: Scott Turner

Turner, 41, returns for his second season with the Raiders.

He joined the team after serving as the Commanders offensive coordinator for three seasons.

Running backs: TBA

The Raiders were set to hire DeShaun Foster from UCLA for this position, but he was hired as the Bruins coach after Chip Kelly left for Ohio State.

Kennedy Polamalu, the team’s running backs coach the last two seasons, could be a candidate to return. But the Raiders will likely make an external hire here.

Offensive assistant: DeAndre Pierce

Antonio Pierce’s son joins the Raiders staff after spending last season as a defensive coach at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

DeAndre Pierce, 23, played under his father in high school and college. He was a defensive back, but will coach on the other side of the ball for the Raiders.

Defensive coordinator: Patrick Graham

Graham, 45, oversaw an impressive turnaround by the Raiders defense his second season in charge.

The team gave up the eighth-fewest points in the NFL last year, after giving up the seventh-most in 2022. Graham’s work caught the attention of other teams. He was among the finalists for the Seahawks head coaching job that went to Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Defensive line: Rob Leonard

Leonard, 37, is back for his second season with the Raiders.

His group produced a solid campaign in 2023. Leonard is expected to be considered for defensive coordinator openings within the new few years.

Pass rush specialist: Andre Carter

Carter, 44, played 13 NFL seasons with five teams — including the Raiders — and has been a coach since 2015. That includes stops with the 49ers, Dolphins, Jets and Louisiana State.

Linebackers: Mike Caldwell

Caldwell, 52, comes to the Raiders after spending the past two seasons as the Jaguars defensive coordinator. He’s been an NFL assistant since 2008.

Cornerbacks: Ricky Manning Jr.

Manning, 43, played for three teams over six NFL seasons and has been coaching since 2012. He was on the Seahawks and Jets staffs before joining the Raiders.

Safeties: Gerald Alexander

Alexander, 39, played for five teams over five NFL seasons before becoming a coach in 2013. He also coached defensive backs with the Steelers and Dolphins.

Special teams: Tom McMahon

McMahon, 54, returns for his second season as the Raiders special teams coach.

Assistant special teams: Derius Swinton

Swinton, 38, is expected back for his second season as the assistant special teams coach.