51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Ed Graney

Graney: UNLV football ready to end special season ‘the right way’

Four-time Super Bowl champion and host of the LA Bowl Rob Gronkowski, center, speaks alongside ...
Four-time Super Bowl champion and host of the LA Bowl Rob Gronkowski, center, speaks alongside UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander, left, and California head coach Justin Wilcox during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl ...
UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl, where the Rebels will face California, at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl ...
UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl, where the Rebels will face California, at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl ...
UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl, where the Rebels will face California, at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl ...
UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl, where the Rebels will face California, at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
California head coach Justin Wilcox speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl game ...
California head coach Justin Wilcox speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl game against UNLV at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl ...
UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander speaks during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl, where the Rebels will face California, at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Four-time Super Bowl champion and host of the LA Bowl Rob Gronkowski, left, speaks alongside UN ...
Four-time Super Bowl champion and host of the LA Bowl Rob Gronkowski, left, speaks alongside UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Four-time Super Bowl champion and host of the LA Bowl Rob Gronkowski, center, speaks alongside ...
Four-time Super Bowl champion and host of the LA Bowl Rob Gronkowski, center, speaks alongside UNLV interim football coach Del Alexander, left, and California head coach Justin Wilcox during a press conference ahead of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The field at SoFi Stadium ahead of the LA Bowl, where the Rebels will face California, on Tuesd ...
The field at SoFi Stadium ahead of the LA Bowl, where the Rebels will face California, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The LA Bowl trophy, styled as a championship belt, is seen before a press conference at SoFi St ...
The LA Bowl trophy, styled as a championship belt, is seen before a press conference at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. UNLV will face California in the bowl game on Wednesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The LA Bowl trophy, styled as a championship belt, is seen before a press conference at SoFi St ...
The LA Bowl trophy, styled as a championship belt, is seen before a press conference at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. UNLV will face California in the bowl game on Wednesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts to a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first ...
Graney: Not even 2-12 defines how bad the Raiders are
Graney: LV Bowl director influential in getting Dan Mullen to UNLV
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives past New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges during the first half ...
Breaking down the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas: Who has the edge?
Graney: Dan Mullen is a proven winner, but has a tough act to follow
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2024 - 6:27 pm
 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Rob Gronkowski, the eventual Hall of Fame tight end and resident jokester, is the official host of the LA Bowl.

He talked Tuesday about exposure. The kind players from UNLV and Cal will get from being in one of the only two bowl games on Wednesday night, with the Boca Raton Bowl being the other. Exposure matters. To seniors seeking an opportunity at the next level. To those who have chosen to stay and play rather than stay away.

“It really worked out on our side this time with (the game) being on Wednesday,” Gronkowski said. “Last year, we were going up against three NFL games and four other bowl games. So, I’m excited. It’s great for the sport, it’s great for college, it’s great for UNLV and Cal.”

What’s great for UNLV is that its players are intent on competing against the Golden Bears at SoFi Stadium. That they didn’t stop with a loss to Boise State in the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 6. That one of the most special teams the school has ever produced with play together one more time.

Marshall’s pain

Marshall’s football team opted out of the Independence Bowl against Army on Saturday after losing too many players to the transfer portal.

Almost 30 names disappeared off the Thundering Herd roster after coach Charles Huff left to go to Southern Miss. The bowl game was left to scramble for a new team and settled on 5-7 Louisiana Tech.

Not exactly 10-3 Marshall.

UNLV, which will appear in a bowl game for the second straight year for the first time in program history, also underwent a coaching change when Barry Odom left for Purdue on Dec. 8.

And yet there was no mass exodus. Almost everyone who had anything to do with the team’s 10-3 record will suit up across from the Golden Bears.

And that says something about the culture Odom built.

“It speaks to their character and integrity,” interim coach Del Alexander said. “We talk about respecting each other and respecting everyone’s option to choose. But I think there was a lot of reaction in our locker room to stick around and finish what we started.

“It has been a difficult time for our guys, but they have done a great job. They’re full of energy and focused. They want this reward and the opportunity that they have earned through their hard work. They’re committed to playing in the bowl game and having success and making sure we enjoy the process.”

Heck, the biggest opt out for UNLV thus far is offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Reports on Tuesday said he is set to be named the coach at FCS program Sacramento State.

Kickoff hasn’t commenced for the LA Bowl. I suppose a key name or two might rethink their position with UNLV and sit this one out. But it’s not likely. Not with how much players talk about loving the game and enjoying any opportunity they get to compete in it.

They talk about removing the bad taste of that Boise State loss. About putting that 21-7 defeat and chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff behind them. About looking themselves in the mirror and deciding how best to respond.

And that’s playing Cal.

Ready to play

Falling to Boise State hurt UNLV. Big-time. It was the Rebels’ second straight setback to the Broncos in the conference title game. The better team won each time.

But the Rebels haven’t run from responsibility. No excuses were made. They just know what the goal is now.

“Collectively, we all made the decision we were going to go out the right way,” senior defensive back Jalen Catalon said. “We’re all here, so we might as well finish what we started. There’s football to played. No ifs, ands or butts about it. We all have that mindset. We’re giving the same amount of effort we always do. We haven’t skipped a beat. We’ll be ready for Cal.”

Ready to play.

That says something.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion looks to his players during spring football practice ...
10 coaches UNLV should consider to replace Barry Odom
By / RJ

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper needed just 10 days to hire Barry Odom his last football coaching search. He wants to move even faster this time. Here are some names the Rebels could consider:

UNLV head coach Barry Odom welcomes players back to the sideline after scoring a touchdown duri ...
Graney: Can UNLV keep Barry Odom in Las Vegas?
By / RJ

Barry Odom’s base salary is $1.75 million a year at UNLV. That won’t be nearly enough for the Rebels to keep Power Four teams from trying to poach their football coach.

MORE STORIES