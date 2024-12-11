Mountain West adds 10th member to conference

A California school will become the 10th member of the Mountain West in 2026 — but not in football.

A Mountain West logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between UNLV and Nevada Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

UC Davis is joining the Mountain West as its 1oth member, the program announced Tuesday.

The development marks a continued rebuilding effort by the conference after several members defected to the Pac-12. The Mountain West added UTEP in October, Hawaii as a full member two weeks later and Grand Canyon as a non-football member in November.

UC Davis won’t play football in the Mountain West, either. It will remain in the FCS as a member of the Big Sky conference.

Starting in 2026, the Mountain West will feature Air Force, Grand Canyon, Hawaii, New Mexico, San José State, UC Davis, UNLV, UNR, UTEP and Wyoming

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

