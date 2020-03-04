UNLV basketball notes: New commit, injury update

UNLV added junior college forward Edoardo Del Cadia, giving the Rebels eight members of their recruiting class. Their current team will get back Donnie Tillman for the Mountain West tournament.

UNLV Rebels forward Donnie Tillman (2) drives past Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Morgan (5) and Eastern Michigan Eagles forward Jalen King (45) in the first half on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV continued to add to its recruiting class Tuesday, receiving a commitment from Edoardo Del Cadia from the College of Central Florida.

Del Cadia, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Italy, is the eighth member of the Rebels’ 2020 recruiting class and the second from a junior college. UNLV has just three scholarship seniors on its roster.

Del Cadia averaged 13.6 points and 9.4 rebounds at Central Florida. He made 48.6 percent of his shots, including 36.8 percent from 3-point range. Del Cadia also made 83.2 percent of his free throws.

Mitrou-Long still out, Tillman back

Guard Elijah Mitrou-Long, who suffered a deep knee bruise in Saturday’s 92-69 victory at San Jose State, did not practice Tuesday morning.

Coach T.J. Otzelberger said he didn’t know if Mitrou-Long would play in Thursday’s 2 p.m. Mountain West tournament quarterfinal against Boise State at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mitrou-Long averages 12.6 points, 17.6 during the Rebels’ current five-game winning streak.

But the Rebels will have forward Donnie Tillman available against Boise State. Tillman strained a knee Feb. 12 against UNR, which put the rest of his season in jeopardy. He averages 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Given the uncertainty regarding Mitrou-Long and the addition of Tillman, the Rebels may be forced to abandon the four-guard lineup they’ve used down the stretch and play two forwards more often.

“We’re going to evaluate the game as we get to it,” Otzelberger said. “We’re going to see what works in the game and adjust on the fly. The good thing about our group is we’re able to play two bigs, we’re able to play four guards and go either way.”

Hamilton, Hardy honored

Sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton was named first-team All-Mountain West by the coaches, a day after he received the same honor by the conference media. Hamilton averaged 20.9 points in league play.

Junior guard Amauri Hardy was named to the coaches’ third team. He was listed as an honorable mention by the media. Hardy averaged 14.2 points and 3.4 assists against conference teams.

Season tickets on sale

UNLV has put its 2020-21 season tickets on sale. A news release said ticket prices would not change, and there would be “a special renewal price until June 1.”

Current season-ticket holders will receive renewal instructions through email.

