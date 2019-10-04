UNLV reveals Fertitta Football Complex at ceremony

On Thursday, UNLV unveiled the soon-to-be-open Fertitta Football Complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that could shape the program’s long-term future.

Frank Fertitta III, center left, and Lorenzo Fertitta, center right, are joined by UNLV football players, from left, Giovanni Fauolo, Armani Rogers, UNLV athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, UNLV acting president Marta Meana, UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, and UNLV football players Javin White and and Gabe McCoy as they prepare to cut the ribbon for the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Frank Fertitta III, center left, and Lorenzo Fertitta, center right, are joined by UNLV football players, from left, Giovanni Fauolo, Armani Rogers, UNLV athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, UNLV acting president Marta Meana, UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, and UNLV football players Javin White and and Gabe McCoy as they cut the ribbon for the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, center, claps alongside Frank Fertitta III, center left, and UNLV athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois, right, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez looks on before the start of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV football players, from left, Giovanni Fauolo, and Armani Rogers cheer alongside UNLV athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois and UNLV acting president Marta Meana as they sing the UNLV fight song following the ribbon cutting of the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees tour the Fertitta Football Complex following a ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the lobby of the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Duraunte Cutts, of UNLV, leads tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the locker room during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the locker room during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Frank Fertitta III, right, talks with UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez before the start of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Steve Stallworth speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marta Meana, UNLV acting president, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Frank Fertitta III, left, and Lorenzo Fertitta, prepare to cut the ribbon for the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of Rebel Park from the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the strength and conditioning room during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hydrotherapy pools are seen during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wallpaper depicting Elvis Presley at the players club lounge area during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the locker room during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The players club lounge area is seen during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the lobby of the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The players club lounge area is seen during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A TV in the players club lounge area is seen during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A barbershop area is seen during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of a hallway during a tour of the Fertitta Football Complex following the ribbon cutting ceremony at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Check out photos of the new facility.