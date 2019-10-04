UNLV reveals Fertitta Football Complex at ceremony
On Thursday, UNLV unveiled the soon-to-be-open Fertitta Football Complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that could shape the program’s long-term future.
Check out photos of the new facility.
