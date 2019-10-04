69°F
UNLV Football

UNLV reveals Fertitta Football Complex at ceremony

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 9:54 pm
 

On Thursday, UNLV unveiled the soon-to-be-open Fertitta Football Complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that could shape the program’s long-term future.

Check out photos of the new facility.

