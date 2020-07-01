Board investigating 111 cases of safety noncompliance at casinos

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has opened 111 regulatory cases to determine whether certain Nevada casinos have been noncompliant with the board’s new health and safety policies.

Dealer Adam Espinosa works a poker table during the first day after reopening at The Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The investigations come after the board’s enforcement division conducted 7,461 inspections and observations of nonrestricted and restricted licensees.

Noncompliance could result in the board taking disciplinary action against the licensee, according to a Tuesday news release.

“The Board has worked 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to monitor gaming licensees’ compliance with the Board’s Health and Safety Policies,” said Chief of Enforcement James Taylor in the release.

The board is working alongside Nevada OSHA, Clark County Business License Department, and the City of Las Vegas Business License Department to monitor and enforce gaming licensees’ compliance with the governor’s directives and the board’s health and safety policies.

Any information the board receives on a licensee’s compliance is confidential.

The board’s new health and safety policies, many of which went into effect when casinos reopened on June 4, include requirements that casinos to allow for social distancing, make sure both employees and patrons wear masks in public areas, and limit the number of people inside the properties.

