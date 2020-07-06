Caesars, Sands say workers risk getting fired for not wearing a mask

“The failure to wear your mask at work will be grounds for termination,” an internal message from Caesars CEO Tony Rodio reads.

Casino operators are bolstering efforts to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak's order that everybody wear a face covering in public. Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. said wearing a face covering is a condition of employment. (Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment Corp. on Thursday said an employee’s failure to wear a mask on one of its properties is now a fireable offense. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Casino operators are bolstering efforts to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order that everybody wear a face covering in public.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. said wearing a face covering is a condition of employment.

In a message dated Thursday, Caesars CEO Tony Rodio said “the failure to wear your mask at work will be grounds for termination.”

The message underscored the importance of wearing facial covering on the job to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Keith Salwoski, a spokesman for The Venetian, told the Review-Journal employees who fail to wear a face covering or mask “will be subject to progressive discipline up to and including termination.”

At Wynn Resorts Ltd., company officials say there are no mask issues for employees.

“We’ve not had any employee refuse to wear a mask,” company spokesman Michael Weaver said Monday. “Our experience is that our employees want to keep each other and our guests safe, so non-compliance isn’t an issue.”

Representatives for Station Casinos and Boyd Gaming Corp. did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, MGM Resorts International has launched an internal campaign reminding workers to follow new health and safety protocols at all times, not just at work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.