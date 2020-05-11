Caesars to phase in reopenings, releases health and safety plan

Caesars Entertainment Corp. on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with masked employees across its network of properties.

A fountain at Caesars Palace sits empty along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In a release preceding the company’s first-quarter earnings call with investors, the company said non-gaming offerings, including entertainment, restaurants and bars, would likely be reopened on a phased basis with limited capacity. Spaces where guests or employees queue, including check-in, elevator lobbies, taxi lines, employee break rooms and cafeterias, will be clearly marked for social distancing.

The company did not say which properties would open first or when it plans its first opening.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

