Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday

The entrance to the Harrah’s Ak-Chin casino was shuttered since March 19 and the crowd cheered as they opened and people flooded in.

A sign at Harrah’s Ak-Chin casino reminds people to keep their distance. The casino opened its doors at 9 a.m. Friday. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MARICOPA, Arizona — Five casinos in the Phoenix, Arizona area opening Friday.

By 8:45 a.m. a long line of eager gamblers — some wearing masks, others not — wrapped outside the Harrah’s Ak-Chin casino for doors to open at 9.

Every other slot machine on the casino floor was not available for use and signage throughout the floor reminded people to keep their distance.

One sign read, “Don’t get too close, you’re turning me on.”

Staffers diligently wiped down touch points and hand sanitizer is available at multiple stations.

The property is managed by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Las Vegans Mihaela and Tom Steyer drove down for the opening this morning, leaving at 2:30 a.m.

“Six hours is nothing,” Mihaela Steyer said, noting the husband and wife couple drove to a casino in Idaho last week —a 16 hour drive.

She said she does not have any safety concerns as the casino reopens amid the pandemic.

“I don’t worry,” she said, adding she keeps her distance from others.

Neither she nor her husband were wearing masks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

