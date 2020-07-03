86°F
Casinos & Gaming

MGM CEO tells staff ‘no cheating’ on coronavirus safety precautions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2020 - 7:43 am
 

MGM Resorts International has launched an internal campaign reminding workers to follow new health and safety protocols at all times, not just at work.

The health and safety reinforcement campaign launched Wednesday with a video to employees from Acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle, and will continue to roll out over the coming weeks with posters, keychains and letters to employees.

Laura Lee, MGM’s senior vice president of human resources, said the new campaign focuses on precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing in public, avoiding going out if feeling sick and washing hands frequently.

We asked, “how can we take what we’re doing as an organization, as the largest employer in Nevada, and get the word out to all of Nevada and Las Vegas that this isn’t just a work thing?” she said. “(The campaign is meant to) continue to share that message and get it back out to the community.”

In the video, Hornbuckle said employee adoption of the company’s seven-point safety plan has “not been universal,” and urged workers to continue to follow the plan — “no cheating” allowed.

“When we decided to reopen some of our properties … it was not because of the health crisis has suddenly disappeared or stopped being important. Reopening was always dependent on our ability to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at our properties,” Hornbuckle said in the video. “We must be cautious in every aspect of our work and our daily lives. Infection rates here in Las Vegas and at other parts of the country are at an all-time high, and we have to do our part to change that.”

On Friday, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 576 new cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, the fifth time in the last six days that it reported at least 500 new cases in its daily report. A number of Las Vegas casino employees also have tested positive in recent weeks, including an employee at the Bellagio’s Mayfair Supper Club.

Lee said the campaign is meant to keep both employees and guests safe, as well as flatten the COVID-19 curve.

“We think it’s important to continue the education of our employees,” she said.

The campaign includes posters of masked employees, standing next to messages like “I wash my hands because I care.”

Employees also will be given keychains that list five common COVID-19 symptoms — a new cough, trouble breathing, a fever, no taste or smell and a sore throat — as part of its “Take 5” campaign, reminding workers to take five minutes to check for these symptoms daily.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233.

