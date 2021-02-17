53°F
Casinos & Gaming

MGM resuming 24-7 operations at 3 Strip properties

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 10:35 am
 
Mandalay Bay is seen Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Mirage in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A view of Park MGM along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts is extending operations at three Strip properties that had been shuttered midweek.

Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and Mirage are set to operate 24-7 starting March 3, thanks to increased interest in travel to Las Vegas, according to a Wednesday news release.

“As we begin to see positive signs around the public’s sentiment about traveling, coupled with important progress on the vaccination front and decreasing COVID-19 case numbers, bringing Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage back to full-week operations is an important step for us,” MGM CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in the release. “We remain optimistic about Las Vegas’ recovery and our ability to bring employees back to work as business volumes allow us to do so.”

The operating company also recently reported the return of several live entertainment shows in February and early March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

