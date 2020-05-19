MGM to reopen first US properties Monday

After roughly two months of shutdowns, MGM Resorts International will reopen its first U.S. properties starting Monday.

A dealer displays cards at MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

After roughly two months of shutdowns, MGM Resorts International will reopen its first U.S. properties starting Monday.

Two Mississippi casinos — Gold Strike in Tunica and Biloxi’s Beau Rivage — are set to open in limited capacity Monday and June 1, respectively.

Both will host an invitation-only weekend ahead of their public reopening, according to a Tuesday news release.

“As we plan to reopen our resorts, the health and safety of our guests and employees guide all of our decision-making,” MGM Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in the statement. “Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best — entertain. We can’t wait.”

It’s still unclear when Nevada casinos will be allowed to reopen, but MGM’s website allows bookings in Las Vegas beginning June 1.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.