Planet Hollywood, Linq to expand hours on Las Vegas Strip

Caesars Entertainment Inc. plans to resume hotel operations seven days a week at Planet Hollywood and The Linq, the company announced in a statement Friday.

Planet Hollywood is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Miracle Mile Shops entrance, at Planet Hollywood Resort, is seen on April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Planet Hollywood will expand operations on Monday and The Linq will follow on March 22, the company said. Previously, the hotels accommodated weekend stays only, while the gaming floors have been operating 24/7 since the properties reopened in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome even more guests back to two of our popular resorts seven days a week,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment in the statement. “With Governor Sisolak’s recent announcement, we are encouraged Las Vegas will continue to rebound beyond expectations. Spring break, the big college basketball tournament, pool season and more are around the corner, and we can’t wait to see more friendly faces on the casino floor.”

