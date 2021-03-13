47°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Planet Hollywood, Linq to expand hours on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2021 - 6:12 pm
 
Planet Hollywood is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Wednesday, April ...
Planet Hollywood is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt
The Miracle Mile Shops entrance, at Planet Hollywood Resort, is seen on April 8, 2020, in Las V ...
The Miracle Mile Shops entrance, at Planet Hollywood Resort, is seen on April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Caesars Entertainment Inc. plans to resume hotel operations seven days a week at Planet Hollywood and The Linq, the company announced in a statement Friday.

Planet Hollywood will expand operations on Monday and The Linq will follow on March 22, the company said. Previously, the hotels accommodated weekend stays only, while the gaming floors have been operating 24/7 since the properties reopened in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome even more guests back to two of our popular resorts seven days a week,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment in the statement. “With Governor Sisolak’s recent announcement, we are encouraged Las Vegas will continue to rebound beyond expectations. Spring break, the big college basketball tournament, pool season and more are around the corner, and we can’t wait to see more friendly faces on the casino floor.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Nevada may turn out the lights on daylight saving time
Nevada may turn out the lights on daylight saving time
2
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
3
Resorts World Las Vegas ‘rapidly moving forward’
Resorts World Las Vegas ‘rapidly moving forward’
4
Zaon Collins indictment dismissed over absence of DUI charge
Zaon Collins indictment dismissed over absence of DUI charge
5
MGM Resorts facing lawsuit over use of resort fees
MGM Resorts facing lawsuit over use of resort fees
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Read More