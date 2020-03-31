77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2020 - 2:35 pm
 
Updated March 31, 2020 - 3:03 pm

Nevada’s 30-day casino shutdown is set to end April 16, and some Las Vegas properties are accepting bookings for the following day.

The exact opening dates for these properties is still unclear. Websites for Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. on Tuesday had rooms available starting April 17, while Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s rooms were unavailable through April 19. MGM Resorts International, Red Rock Resorts and Boyd Gaming Corp.’s websites don’t offer bookings until May 1.

Whether the properties will be able to fill those rooms on the heels of the shutdown is up for debate.

“I think (tourists will return) in waves,” Applied Analysis principal Jeremy Aguero said. “They’ll have to feel safe, and the economic impacts of this (outbreak) will have effects on travel.”

Room rate deals

As of March 25, all commercial casinos in the U.S. had been shut down temporarily, according to the American Gaming Association.

Related: A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver said that while the company’s website allows customers to book a stay starting April 17, it’s possible the closures will be extended. The company has not yet established an opening date for its Las Vegas properties.

When Las Vegas properties do start accepting guests again, they can probably expect lower room rates, according to Aguero.

Operators are going to “try to increase occupancy, and pricing is going to be a lever,” he said. “We’ve seen operators use this (strategy) in the past, and we have every expectation they’ll utilize it in the future.”

According to company websites, a stay at Caesars Palace on April 17 starts at $99. MGM’s Mandalay Bay offers the same starting price on May 1.

A stay at Wynn starts at $259 on April 17, whereas a room at The Venetian starts at $119.25 on April 20. Red Rock’s Palms has rooms starting at $79 on May 1, and Boyd’s Aliante offers rooms starting at $150 the same date.

Spokespeople for Sands, MGM, Caesars, Red Rock and Boyd did not immediately return requests for comment.

Returning guests

The U.S. hotel industry is projected to report a 50.6 decline in revenue per available room — or REVPAR — in 2020 due to the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns, according to a March report — that excluded the Las Vegas market — from analytics company STR and Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company.

“The industry was already set for a non-growth year, now throw in this ultimate ‘black swan’ event, and we’re set to see occupancy drop to an unprecedented low,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights, in a March 30 statement.

Aguero said it’s too early to tell how Las Vegas’ tourism industry and REVPAR will be affected by the outbreak; it all depends on how long the outbreak’s effects last and how hard it hits the local tourism industry.

“There are some scenarios that turn out better than that, and there are also those that turn out worse,” he said. “It’s going to be the trajectory of the virus that’s the determining factor for the trajectory of the tourism industry. … When are people going to feel comfortable traveling again? Comfortable being in groups?”

A survey from research firm The Harris Poll, conducted the weekend of March 21, found about 15 percent of Americans say they’d wait another two to three months after the virus flattens before they’re comfortable enough to visit a casino.

But others are already planning to return as soon as possible.

Portland, Oregon, resident Makayla Melton said she jumped on $96.80 round-trip tickets in mid-May for a five-day stay at Luxor.

She said she hopes the Nevada casino shutdown isn’t extended — this would be her first trip to Las Vegas, and she plans to lounge by the pool, visit casinos — “all the typical Vegas things.”

She said she feels “OK” about flying during the outbreak and would take extra precautions when traveling.

“I’ll be careful, but I wanted to jump at the opportunity since everything was so cheap,” she said, adding she’s not holding her breath. “The trip could be canceled last minute, but if it’s not it’ll be a lot of fun.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino dealer, musician dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Casino dealer, musician dies after testing positive for COVID-19
2
A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip
A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip
3
Number of Nevada COVID-19 cases tops 1,000 as death toll hits 18
Number of Nevada COVID-19 cases tops 1,000 as death toll hits 18
4
8 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state caseload hits 1,113
8 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state caseload hits 1,113
5
Costco employees in Henderson test positive for coronavirus
Costco employees in Henderson test positive for coronavirus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures - VIDEO
In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after being ordered to shut down.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
THE LATEST
Read More