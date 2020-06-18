UPDATING: Hotel-casino deals for Las Vegas locals

Here are some of the deals for locals offered by hotel-casinos across the valley.

With air travel severely limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas’ hospitality industry is focusing on customers who can drive in.

Several casino operators have started offering incentives to such customers, including locals.

A chunk of Las Vegas residents stopped frequenting the Strip when casinos began to implement paid parking.

Many locals began to consider the Strip a “wallet drain,” said Ted Newkirk, founder of gaming and tourism tips website Access Vegas.

“Things were going well (for casinos), and locals were not needed,” Newkirk said. But now, “a play for locals is a must in an attempt to maximize profits.”

To do that, casino operators need local-appropriate pricing, offers and free parking, he said.

Here are some of the deals for locals offered by hotel-casinos across the valley.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

— Free parking is offered at its open properties: Flamingo, Caesars Palace, Harrah’s Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. The Linq Hotel has opened its gaming floor, but its parking garage and hotel remain closed.

Circus Circus

— Southern Nevada locals can get 20 percent off at The Adventuredome from 10 a.m. to noon daily in June. Proof of identification is required.

— The Strip property will also allow Las Vegas locals the ability to pay to enter its pool and Splash Zone. Entry is $15 per person for an all-day wristband and $10 per person for all-day wristbands purchased after 4 p.m. The pool is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the offer is valid Monday through Thursdays.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

— The Strip property is offering free self-parking.

— José Andrés’ China Poblano’s, a Chinese-Mexican fusion restaurant inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, is offering locals a complimentary salt air or classic margarita with the purchase of the $35 chef’s tasting menu. The deal is valid Sundays through Tuesdays from June 21 through Dec. 30, and valid Nevada identification is required.

Green Valley Ranch

— The Station Casinos property is offering locals 30 percent off spa and salon services through the end of June.

MGM Resorts International

— The casino operator is offering free parking at its properties: Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand and Excalibur. Luxor and The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place are set to reopen June 25, and Mandalay Bay and its Four Seasons and Aria properties are set to reopen July 1.

— Locals can receive 20 percent room rates at all of MGM’s Las Vegas properties by booking at mgmresorts.com/locals.

Plaza

— The downtown property is offering “Hard Hat Specials” for local construction workers through Aug. 31. Presenting a construction work badge to an attendant at the rewards players club gets customers a free Bud, Bud Light or Pacifico at the Omaha Bar and $10 free slot play. Several food outlets in the property also offer specials to those who show construction work badges.

— Oscar’s Steakhouse, set to open Thursday inside the Plaza, will knock off 20 percent from locals’ checks — not including gratuity — through July 31. The promotion is limited to parties of six or fewer, and local identification is required.

Red Rock Resort

— The Station Casinos property is offering locals 30 percent off spa and salon services through the end of June.

Sahara Las Vegas

— Locals who want to plan a staycation at the Strip property will receive 50 percent off food and beverage minimums from poolside cabanas; 50 percent off day bed rentals; buy-one-get-one-free draft beers and specialty cocktails at Casbar Lounge; and a complimentary grande drip coffee at Starbucks. New and existing Club 52 members will also receive exclusive gaming specials through access to a virtual fun book. Customers must show a valid, government-issued Nevada photo identification when they check in at the hotel.

— The property is also extending its waiver on resort fees, and is offering a limited promotion on reservations through Sept. 3 that includes no resort fee, 10 percent off rooms and suites and 24-hour flexible cancellation.

Westgate

— Every Thursday, the Westgate will offer local rewards members 50 percent off dining and five times the points on all slots and video poker. Those with 10 tier credits are offered free entry into a 2,000 weekly slot tournament and a free gift, limited to one per member. Every Friday and Saturday through July 31, the property will also offer 11 times the points on all slots and video poker.

— The property, which opens Thursday at noon, is also offering the first 50 people in line $50 in free slot play with their rewards membership card.

