Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when

Table games are shut down within the Bellagio on March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More than two months into a state-mandated shutdown, several Las Vegas hotel-casinos and restaurants are planning to reopen their doors to the public June 4.

Strip and Strip-adjacent properties

MGM Resorts International: Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand and The Signature at MGM Grand will reopen June 4, all with free self-parking and limited amenities.

— Bellagio will reopen with its fountains and a Japanese spring garden display in the conservatory; a variety of lounges and restaurants including Prime, Lago and The Mayfair Supper Club; the pool with a selection of cabanas; and the salon and fitness center.

— New York-New York will have bars and dining offerings including Tom’s Urban; the Big Apple Roller Coaster and Big Apple Arcade; Hershey’s Chocolate World; the pool with a selection of cabanas; a fitness center; and many venues at the adjacent Park.

— MGM Grand will open a number of bars, lounges and restaurants, including Craftsteak and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill; a selection of cabanas; its salon; and its fitness center. The Signature at MGM Grand also will also offer a variety of amenities, according to a Wednesday press release.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.: Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will reopen June 4. Both will offer free parking, lodging, dining options, access to outdoor pools, slot machines and table games.

The company also anticipates reopening several retail and dining outlets along The Linq Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel. Harrah’s Las Vegas and the gaming floor at The Linq will probably be the next Caesars Las Vegas properties to reopen, with timing based on customer demand.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: The property plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on June 4. There will free self-parking, along with a variety of amenities.

— The majority of the property’s restaurants will reopen with the resort, including Beauty & Essex, Blue Ribbon, Block 16 Urban Food Hall (including District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew., Tekka Bar, Hattie B’s, Lardo and Pok Pok Wing), China Poblano, Eggslut, Estiatorio Milos, Jaleo, Holsteins, Milk Bar, Overlook Grill, Scarpetta, Starbucks, STK, The Henry, The Juice Standard, The Pizzeria and Zuma.

— The property will offer bars and lounges, including the Chandelier, Vesper Bar, CliQue Bar & Lounge and Race & Sports Book Bar.

— The casino floor, high limit rooms, sportsbook will be reopened.

— Spa, Salon & Fitness: Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam will open daily. Outdoor tennis courts and fitness centers in The Boulevard and The Chelsea towers will also be accessible to hotel guests.

— The Boulevard Pool will reopen with spaced lounge chairs, daybeds and cabanas. There will be dedicated cocktail service available for guests.

— “A variety” of retail shops will reopen.

Station Casinos: Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station and Wildfire properties are set to be the first Station Casinos properties to reopen.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.: The company’s two Las Vegas properties — Wynn Las Vegas and Encore — are set to open June 4. The company will offer all restaurants, lounges and eateries; pools; a full-service barbershop, salons, spa treatments and fitness centers; a golf course; nightly entertainment at Lake of Dreams; three retail esplanades; and two casinos — including a sportsbook. The property’s newest restaurant, Elio, is set to open later this month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.: The Venetian tower will reopen June 4, along with a full-service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, several bars, a fully renovated Venetian pool deck, a fitness center and multiple retail outlets. The Palazzo tower is set to reopen at a later date. Reservations scheduled for arrivals on June 1-3 will be canceled automatically.

Sahara Las Vegas: The property will reopen June 4 with its casino floor, dining options, pools and lounges. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is set to reopen June 5.

Golden Entertainment: The Strat plans to welcome back visitors starting 8 a.m. June 4, and will offer up to a 45 percent discount on all room reservations. The property will operate under a 50 percent occupancy rate, but will include amenities such as its casino (with a sportsbook open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily), Chapel in the Clouds, and much of the SkyPod, including its observation deck.

— Select attractions like Big Shot and SkyJump Powered by MTN DEW will be open Friday through Sunday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

— Top of the World restaurant will open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. 108 Eats will open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Strat Cafe and Starbucks will remain open 24 hours. Meanwhile, PT’s Wings & Sports, McCall’s Heartland Grill, Crafted Buffet and Nunzio’s Pizzaria remain temporarily closed.

— Various bars will reopen come June 4. 107 Skylonge will be open daily 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; 108 Drinks and View Lounge will be open daily 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Remix Lounge will be open 24 hours daily.

— Elation pool and bar will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Radius rooftop pool and wet lounge will remain temporarily closed.

— MJ Live, L.A. Comedy Club, and Celestia will return at a later date.

Downtown properties and those off the Strip

Boyd Gaming Corp.: Nine Nevada properties — The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam’s Town, Fremont, California and Jokers Wild — are set to reopen June 4 with limited amenities and capacity restrictions, pending receipt of final regulatory approvals.

— All buffets will remain closed at this time.

— Select casino bars open at each property with varied hours.

— Valet will be available at Fremont and closed at all other Boyd properties.

— Aliante and The Orleans pools will be open with varied hours.

— Gold Coast, Sam’s Town, Suncoast and The Orleans will offer bowling with varied hours.

— Slots and video poker available will be available 24/7 at all nine properties. Table games will be available at Aliante, Cannery, the Cal, Fremont, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town and The Orleans with varied hours and limited seating.

— The Orleans will have poker with limited seating and select hours.

— Bingo with varied hours will be offered at Aliante, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town and Suncoast.

— Sportsbooks will be reopened at Aliante, Cannery, Fremont, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town, Suncoast and The Orleans with varied hours.

— Movie theaters, showrooms, fitness centers and spas will remain closed during the initial reopening phase.’

— The following restaurants will open:

Aliante Hotel: MRKT Sea & Land, Bistro 57, TGI Fridays, Starbucks.

California Hotel: Redwood Steakhouse, Market Street, Lappert’s Ice Cream, Aloha Specialties.

Cannery: Carve, Victory’s Cafe, Victory’s Bar & Grill, Pizzeria.

Fremont: Paradise Cafe, Lanai Express, Tony Roma’s.

Gold Coast: Cornerstone, Ping Pang Pong, TGI Fridays, Subway, Java.

Jokers Wild: Cafe.

The Orleans: Copper Whisk, Ondori, Bailiwick, TGI Fridays, Fuddruckers, Sbarro, Subway, Java, Baskin Robbins, Rocky Mountain Chocolate.

Sam’s Town: The Angry Butcher, The Deli, TGI Fridays, Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts, Panda Express, McDonald’s, Roberto’s Taco Shop.

Suncoast: 90 NINETY, Du-par’s, Bagel Corner.

Plaza: The downtown property plans to reopen June 4 with free self parking for hotel and casino guests. It will offer quick-serve dining outlets, such as Pop Up Pizza and Coffee Bar, as well as six daily sessions in its bingo room. Social distancing will be observed in public spaces, including its rooftop pool deck and casino floor.

Binion’s and Four Queens: Company spokeswoman Michele Richardson said she wasn’t able to answer when the properties plan to reopen at this time, adding the properties would “move forward” after Sisolak’s announcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.