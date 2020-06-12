Westgate Las Vegas to reopen June 18

Amenities at the off-Strip property will include the Westgate sportsbook and live entertainment.

The Westgate in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Westgate Las Vegas is set to reopen at noon June 18.

The off-Strip property’s mascot, a West Highland terrier named Sir Winston of Westgate, will help welcome guests and staff.

Amenities will include the Westgate Superbook sportsbook — which now features upgraded screens — and live entertainment from Dollface and Vibe Tribe, who are set to perform opening day. Property-wide promotions will be available as well, according to a Friday news release.

The Westgate will implement enhanced health and safety protocols upon reopening, according to the release, and will offer several designated nonsmoking table games that require masks as an option to guests, as well as mask-required elevators.

