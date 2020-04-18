Worker at Circa site tests positive for coronavirus

A worker at the Circa Resort and Casino construction site in downtown Las Vegas has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from McCarthy Building Companies.

Circa, the new hotel-casino by owners Derek and Greg Stevens, is seen under construction on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

A view of the 1,201-space parking garage, dubbed "Garage Mahal," under construction across the street from Circa, the new hotel-casino by owners Derek and Greg Stevens pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

The company overseeing the construction was notified on Thursday that the worker had tested positive, according to a statement from McCarthy Building Cos. The hotel-casino, which is being developed by D Las Vegas and Golden Gate owner Derek Stevens, is one of the major construction projects continuing in Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the statement, the area where the worker had been assigned was immediately shut down and sanitized, along with the “surrounding vicinity.” Other areas of the construction site were unaffected.

“The individual is now in isolation and will not return to work until cleared to do so by their healthcare provider,” the statement said.

Construction, mining and manufacturing industries have been deemed essential businesses that may stay open during Gov. Steve Sisolak’s shutdown order meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A letter sent about three weeks ago to major construction sites by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration noted that work crews statewide were not practicing social distancing. The letter did not name any projects they observed violating the social distancing guidelines.

McCarthy Building Cos.’ statement included preventative policies that have been implemented at the Circa site, which largely align with OSHA’s recommendations.

The company said the policies include:

— Directing team members who feel sick or have health-related concerns to stay home.

— Verbal health screenings of all workers who arrive.

— Implementation of social distancing and “recommended personal hygiene practices.”

— Reducing “worker concentrations,” staggering start times for employees and adjusting “workflows as necessary.”

— Increased cleaning throughout the site, and sanitizing of high-traffic areas multiple times a day.

— Providing hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer throughout the construction site.

— Implementation of a “COVID-19 Compliance Team to ensure adherence to local, state and national laws/recommendations.”

— Using teleconferencing “where applicable.”

The Review-Journal reported in late January that 1,000 laborers were working on the site of the project, which is scheduled for completion in December. The building will be the tallest in downtown Las Vegas and the 29th-tallest hotel in the city, and will hold 777 hotel rooms.

It was not immediately clear Saturday how many people were working at the construction site now that the coronavirus pandemic has prompted nationwide social distancing.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.