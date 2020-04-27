Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend

Wynn Las Vegas has begun accepting reservations starting Memorial Day weekend. The company’s website showed no open booking dates until May 22 as of Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when Nevada casinos will be allowed to reopen. While the statewide casino shutdown is set to end at the end of this month, Sisolak said several directives likely will be extended.

As of Sunday afternoon, Caesars Entertainment Corp., Boyd Gaming Corp. and Station Casinos were all accepting reservations for their Las Vegas hotels beginning May 15.

Caesars spokesman Richard Broome told the Review-Journal on Thursday that the company wants to have reservations on the books when it reopens, and booking dates on a website don’t signal that properties will reopen on that date.

He added that the company will reopen “when allowed to do so by Governor Sisolak” and will continue to adjust reservation dates accordingly.

MGM Resorts International canceled all reservations between May 1 and May 21 on Friday. The company’s website showed no open booking dates until June 1 as of Sunday afternoon. As recently as Thursday morning, the company was allowing bookings beginning May 1 for its Las Vegas properties.

MGM spokesman Brian Ahern said on Friday afternoon the company notified guests who had reservations between May 1 and May 21 that their bookings were canceled.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Strip properties, The Venetian and Palazzo, are not accepting any reservations.

