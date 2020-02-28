Coronavirus spurs Amazon to ask employees to suspend non-essential travel

Amazon.com is the latest company to encourage employees to curb their travel plans following the spread of COVID-19.

A Feb. 9, 2018, file photo shows a box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Amazon.com is the latest company to encourage employees to curb their travel plans following the spread of COVID-19.

An Amazon spokesperson told the Review-Journal in an emailed statement Friday the company is “asking employees to defer non-essential travel during this time.”

The Seattle-based retail giant employs more than 5,000 full-time associates in Nevada and has a global full-time workforce of 798,000 employees.

There are no reported cases yet of COVID-19 in Nevada but California officials said Thursday it has 33 confirmed cases with 8,400 individuals being monitored for symptoms. Globally, more than 82,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

More news about coronavirus Read here

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.