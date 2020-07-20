Court rules Nevada has to immediately pay some gig workers

A Nevada judge will order the state’s employment department to begin paying gig and independent worker claims.

Gig workers gather with signs and wave to passing motorists along E. Washington Ave. to protest the Nevada unemployment office in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Nevada judge will order the state’s employment department to begin paying out gig and independent worker claims who haven’t completely stopped working and who have received and then stopped receiving payments.

Payments will likely begin July 28.

Unless a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimant has excessive earnings, no weekly filings or the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation “has clear and convincing evidence of fraud, then payment may not be stopped. “That ends today,” Judge Barry Breslow ruled in the Monday Second Judicial Court hearing.

Breslow also determined DETR was incorrect in deciding that applicants for PUA, the unemployment benefits program for gig, self-employed and independent workers, were ineligible unless they had completely ceased working.

The hearing was part of a lawsuit filed in June against DETR seeking judicial intervention in the state’s unemployment crisis via immediate payment of pending PUA claims.

The judge appointed a special hearing master, attorney Jason Guinasso, to gather additional information and submit a report that could further inform the judge’s decision. He submitted his comprehensive, 310-page report on Friday and identified eight primary “bottlenecks” and “fractures” hampering the PUA claims process.

State and DETR officials contend the department is battling rampant fraud in the unemployment benefits system and must decipher each claim’s legitimacy before paying it out. An attorney representing the plaintiffs, Mark Thierman of law firm Thierman Buck, has argued the department is taking too long to process pending PUA claims and should pay out the ones that appear at face value to be legitimate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.