Cox offering additional internet speed upgrades because of coronavirus crisis

Cox Communications is offering additional relief to customers impacted by the coronavirus.

The company announced Monday new plans for lower-income customers and relaxing data usage overage charges for all tiers, effective immediately, through May 15.

The new plan costs $19.99 for new Starter internet customers and includes a temporary boost of up to 50 Mbps with no annual contract or qualifications “to help low income and those impacted from Coronavirus challenges, like seniors and college students.”

It also will be eliminating data usage overages. Customers with a 500 GB or Unlimited data usage add-on will receive credits.

The announcement comes on the heels of increasing internet speeds for customers with select packages as well as providing more services for lower-income clients.

