Business

Fat Tuesday business license suspended over Labor Day weekend

Crazy long line at Fat Tuesday on the Las Vegas Strip (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2020 - 11:42 am
 
Updated September 9, 2020 - 11:46 am

A popular watering hole on the Strip got its license suspended by county officials over the Labor Day weekend. 

The Fat Tuesday at Casino Royale received an emergency license suspension Sunday for violating Gov. Steve Sisolak’s July 10 emergency directive “by not having a restaurant-type setting to serve alcohol in conjunction with food,” Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

The New Orleans-style bar’s suspension “will be lifted when that type of business is allowed to open,” Kulin said in a statement.

Over the long weekend, parts of the Strip and downtown saw an influx of tourists.

Meanwhile, state health officials reported 508 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and one additional death, bringing state totals to 71,610 cases and 1,389 fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

