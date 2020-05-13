Gig workers file lawsuit against Nevada unemployment office

A class-action lawsuit on behalf of gig workers was filed Tuesday against the Nevada unemployment office and people overseeing the program.

People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A class-action lawsuit on behalf of gig workers was filed Tuesday against the Nevada unemployment office and people overseeing the program.

The complaint alleges the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has “failed to provide any method” for independent contractors to file an online claim and “representatives from the Department are simply unavailable by telephone.”

The lawsuit also names DETR Interim Director Heather Korbulic and Kimberly Gaa, the administrator for the Employment Security Division. It was filed in the Second Judicial District Court for the County of Washoe by Reno-based law firm Thierman Buck LLP.

“Delay in payments of federally mandated unemployment benefits has caused, and will continue to cause, Plaintiffs-Petitioners irreparable harm,” the complaint says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.