65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Las Vegas company wants to mass-produce masks but needs supplies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2020 - 6:10 pm
 

A Las Vegas window covering company is ready and willing to crank out protective masks and gowns for first responders and health care workers.

It just needs the materials to do it.

And a Las Vegas distillery that normally makes alcohol is switching its operations to making hand sanitizer, which has been in high demand since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Polar Shades, a company that makes window shades, said it is willing to convert its manufacturing plant to make the protective equipment, but has faced issues finding suppliers.

“A lot of people are trying to price gouge right now, and now is not the time for it,” said Jordan Mevius, who runs marketing for the company. Her father, Steve, owns the business.

The company has two high-speed cutting tables that can rapidly produce the protective equipment.

Steve Mevius said his business has the capability to produce more than 8,000 masks and 2,000 gowns daily, and more if he took operations around the clock. Jordan Mevius said the company will not know how much the gear will cost until it knows the cost of supplies, but Polar Shades wants to keep the cost as low as possible.

Polar Shades’ offer has caught the attention of some public safety and health officials, including Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia, an infectious disease physician at University Medical Center.

The company has the capability to supply masks broadly, but has first set its focus on home.

“Our first concern and priority is for the state of Nevada,” Mevius said.

North Las Vegas Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun said Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White contacted other valley fire departments about the company last week.

Calhoun said his department is limiting the amount of people who have access to possible COVID-19 patients to conserve protective equipment, he said.

He said the department’s current supply should last several weeks.

“But you know, obviously, we can’t just plan for several weeks,” he said.

Meanwhile, another company has plenty of at least one ingredient it needs to re-tool for the epidemic.

Katalin Racz, owner of Las Vegas Distillery, said her company pivoted to making hand sanitizers since it has a hefty supply of the main ingredient, alcohol.

“We ordered already the other two ingredients, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide,” she said, adding it’s the required ingredients based on the World Health Organization’s standards. “That’s what we need to make the hand sanitizer, and it’s pretty pretty difficult right now to source it.”

Racz said she placed an order Thursday with a supplier for the two ingredients but is still waiting on a shipment confirmation. Once she receives the items, she’ll be able to employ some of her staff to help make the hand sanitizer.

“The city already put a hold on 5,000 16 ounce bottles because they want to give it to the first responders,” Racz said. “Whatever is left is for the public, but we can make enough. We are happy to help out the community, especially in these dire times.”

For now, she’s waiting to receive the items but said as soon as the product is ready she’ll begin carrying it at the distillery, where customers can pick up the hand sanitizer.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Subrina Hudson contributed to this story.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
2
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state case total hits 245
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state case total hits 245
3
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
4
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
5
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close Sunday afternoon
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close Sunday afternoon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after Sisolak ordered them to close due to the Coronavirus.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas' housing market cools down - VIDEO
In early 2019 Las Vegas home prices were rising at the fastest rate in the nation. But Las Vegas ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the nation. In December, Southern Nevada prices were up 2.6% year-over-year in December, compared to 3.8% nationwide, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index . Phoenix saw a a 6.5% price gain. Charlotte, North Carolina, saw a 5.3% price gain. Tampa, Florida saw a 5.2% price gain. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts last Las Vegas operator standing in Osaka bid - VIDEO
Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open in 2025. If the estimates stand up, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macau. MGM and at least eight other companies had been vying for the Japanese licenses. In 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. turned their attention to other areas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. dropped out of the race altogether. MGM teamed up with Japanese financial services group Orix for its bid for a gaming license. MGM/Orix group was the only one to participate in the RFP process. "We think MGM is in a very good position in Osaka at this point" - Union Gaming analyst John DeCree (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
An emergency and rescue car drives on the deserted A4 highway near Erfurt, Germany, Monday, Mar ...
Big layoffs, bigger hirings, huge markets swings
The Associated Press

Business developments Monday related to the virus outbreak as governments attempt to stabilize economies, companies struggle to cope and millions of people face job losses.

Read More