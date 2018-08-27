Madame Tussauds adds virtual reality attraction in Las Vegas

The museum, located in the Grand Canal Shoppes shopping center at The Venetian, will let visitors don headsets and grab controllers as part of a virtual reality attraction.

Madam Tussauds at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes is adding a virtual reality attraction where players can play in settings including Ancient Egypt, the Medieval Ages, the moon and under the ocean. (Madame Tussauds)

Madam Tussauds at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes is adding a virtual reality attraction where players can play in settings including Ancient Egypt, the Medieval Ages, the moon and under the ocean. (Madame Tussauds)

Madam Tussauds at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes is adding a virtual reality attraction where players can play in settings including Ancient Egypt, the Medieval Ages, the moon and under the ocean. (Madame Tussauds)

Madam Tussauds at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes is adding a virtual reality attraction where players can play in settings including Ancient Egypt, the Medieval Ages, the moon and under the ocean. (Madame Tussauds)

Madam Tussauds at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes is adding a virtual reality attraction where players can play in settings including Ancient Egypt, the Medieval Ages, the moon and under the ocean. (Madame Tussauds)

Madam Tussauds at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes is adding a virtual reality attraction where players can play in settings including Ancient Egypt, the Medieval Ages, the moon and under the ocean. (Madame Tussauds)

Madam Tussauds at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes is adding a virtual reality attraction where players can play in settings including Ancient Egypt, the Medieval Ages, the moon and under the ocean. (Madame Tussauds)

Madam Tussauds at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes is adding a virtual reality attraction where players can play in settings including Ancient Egypt, the Medieval Ages, the moon and under the ocean. (Madame Tussauds)

Madam Tussauds at The Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes is adding a virtual reality attraction where players can play in settings including Ancient Egypt, the Medieval Ages, the moon and under the ocean. (Madame Tussauds)

Madame Tussauds wax museum on Labor Day will add a new attraction that allows guests to save a virtual world.

The museum, located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, will let visitors don headsets and grab controllers as part of a virtual reality attraction.

The attraction will let groups of two to four people play 15-minute timed challenges.

Groups can play up to four challenges with tickets that start at $12, according to a Monday release. The attraction is for people age 12 and older.

Settings in the attraction include Ancient Egypt, the Medieval Ages, the moon, and under the ocean.

As virtual reality technology has become more affordable, other places around Las Vegas have added similar attractions to boost foot traffic.

And Las Vegas’ reputation as an entertainment capital has made it attractive as a place to experiment for virtual reality companies.

Grand Canal Shoppes opened a separate virtual reality attraction earlier this year.

IGT unveiled an archery virtual reality game at The Orleans earlier this year.

MGM Grand opened a virtual reality arena. New York-New York added virtual reality headsets to its roller coaster. Even Springs Preserve introduced a “Paint on Air” virtual reality attraction.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.