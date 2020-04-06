More Resorts World workers test positive for coronavirus

Two more workers at the Resorts World Las Vegas project have tested positive for COVID-19, the developer confirmed Monday.

Aerial view of construction at Resorts World Las Vegas on the north Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, January 30, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Construction continues on the Hilton west tower porte cochere at Resorts World Las Vegas on the north Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two more workers at the Resorts World Las Vegas project have tested positive for COVID-19, the developer confirmed Monday.

A Resorts World representative said in a statement there have been three positive cases of the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, with the most recent one reported Wednesday.

Various sections of the job site, including where that worker was assigned as well as stairwells, turnstiles and other common areas, will be “periodically shut down and routinely sanitized to ensure the entire job site remains safe for workers,” the statement said.

“The safety of the entire crew remains our top priority, and while we are committed to continuing with construction, we are doing everything we can to ensure prudent preventative policies and procedures are being followed across the job site and that workers are informed of new information and guidelines related to COVID-19 daily,” it added.

Resorts World, a $4.3 billion hotel-casino on the north Strip, is being developed by Malaysia’s Genting Group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.