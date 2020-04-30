Nevadans to get premium refunds on car insurance

Fewer drivers on Nevada’s roads means fewer claims, and many drivers will receive premium refunds for their auto insurance policies.

A single car drives on I-215 north near Lone Mountain Road on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Insurance companies are paying you for staying home.

Fewer drivers on Nevada’s roads means fewer claims, and many drivers will receive premium refunds for their auto insurance policies, the Nevada Division of Insurance announced Wednesday. The division has approved recent requests from auto insurance companies to give out refund credits, checks, dividends and “similar measures” during the state’s ongoing pandemic shutdown.

Participating insurance companies will notify their policyholders about the refunds; no further action by drivers is necessary, a news release said.

Earlier this month, auto insurers began rolling out discounts to drivers as a result of fewer claims. Travelers, Geico, State Farm and Progressive were some of the major insurance companies offering reduced premiums, flexible payment options and other programs.

The state’s insurance division encouraged those with refund questions to first contact their insurance company. Then, they can try emailing their questions to the division at cscc@doi.nv.gov.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.