Restaurants likely to keep some COVID-era modifications

Las Vegas-area owners and industry experts say some changes prompted by the pandemic are here to say, while others will be jettisoned.

The pandemic may someday — hopefully — be but a memory, but at least some of the effects it had on restaurants are likely to stick around.

“I think there’s a couple of things from a customer-behavior standpoint that are not going to go anywhere,” said “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer, a hospitality-industry veteran and resident of Las Vegas. “I think everybody has gotten accustomed to and likes curbside pickup.”

He added that restaurants and retail stores now are being designed with curbside pickup in mind. In other cases, provisions for the service have been added to existing restaurants, such as the curbside kiosk at Nora’s Italian Cuisine at 5780 W. Flamingo Road.

“That’s here to stay,” said general manager Marcello Mauro. “You can order there or you can order online. You don’t have to come into the restaurant; you just stay in your vehicle. It’s very popular. I’ve actually had a few phone calls: ‘Hey, are you going to still have curbside?’ ”

On the other hand, Mauro said he plans to phase out the dividers he installed between tables.

“We’re going to gradually go back to the way things were before,” he said. “This first wave on May 1, we’re going to maybe take down half of them. We’re getting a lot of calls from customers who haven’t gone out in over a year and they’re still nervous about it.” Mauro said he plans to re-evaluate the screens at the end of the month to decide whether to remove more of them before the June 1 return to 100 percent capacity with 3-foot social distancing.

Panevino Italian Grill, on Sunset Road just east of the Strip, installed about 30 Plexiglas panels in the restaurant and its deli and most likely will keep them.

“They’re not intrusive, and they do provide a level of security,” general manager Vincenzo Granata said.

At the Peppermill on the Strip, which installed about 75 Plexiglas screens in the restaurant and lounge, general manager Peggy Orth said she sees a gradual return to the previous layout.

“When we go to 100 percent and 3 feet, I think people will still be leery, so I think I will leave some of them up,” she said. “People are still just a little concerned and don’t want other people that close, but want to get out.”

She said she foresees accommodating customers on both sides of the fence, such as seating a party of 12 at one large table instead of splitting them into two groups. And she plans to eliminate the current one-way entrance and exit, and return chairs to the lobby for people who are waiting.

Lotus of Siam co-owner Penny Chutima said she plans to keep the temperature-sensing cameras installed at her Sahara Avenue location.

“It just gives people some peace of mind,” she said.

“I think we’re going to be sensitive to guests who want a new level of care,” said Tom Kaplan, senior managing partner of the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group in Las Vegas. “I think we’ll always be cognizant of people who are still uncomfortable, who call and ask, ‘Can I come early and not have a table sat next to me?’ We’re going to 3 feet; I know personally, I want to be 6 feet away. That’s easier for bigger restaurants.”

Kaplan said most restaurants always have been aware of the importance of sanitation but that awareness has increased and raised the level of hygiene. Taffer said technology is progressing in this area, with devices such as ceiling fans that have ultra-violet elements that sanitize the air, which he said will be discussed on the upcoming season of “Bar Rescue,” which begins Sunday on the Paramount Network.

“I think what we’re drifting more toward permanently are paperless menus using QR codes,” Kaplan said. “It also saves trees and paper. We will typically have a few (printed menus) in reserve, but most people have figured out how to do it.”

Kaplan also expects more widespread use of tableside pay, which the Puck organization uses in its international restaurants.

“It saves the guest touching, and they don’t lose control of their credit card,” he said. “If somebody just doesn’t want to do it, we’re not forcing it. But I think most people like that because everything in the world now tends to be touchless.”

Chutima said she expects to continue to mandate masks for staff, and Taffer agreed.

“Face masks will not disappear from kitchens,” he said. “They’re not going anywhere. It helps prevent flu and helps keep employees safe from giving each other colds.”

And Taffer said he expects a lot of general behavioral changes.

“The premise of our own health and behavior will change,” he said. “Going to a movie theater and sneezing will be completely unacceptable. There will be pressure on us as consumers to not be coughing and sneezing in a public place.”

“I think we’ll be aware of other elements that come along, as the CDC or health district comes up with new ideas,” Kaplan said. “The key is to make customers feel safe, because in the end, it’s good for everybody.”

“We’ll all be very excited,” Mauro said, “to get back to true normal.”

