Some Nevada jobless now eligible for 13 additional weeks of pay

Nevadans reaching the end of their unemployment insurance benefits can expect to receive an additional 13 weeks of benefits from the state’s unemployment office.

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation website (DETR)

But it’s still unclear who is eligible to receive those benefits.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said on its website it began rolling out the provision on Sunday, the same day it updated its website to note the program’s implementation.

The program is a provision of the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act and allows claimants who have exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits after July 1, 2019, to be eligible for an additional 13 weeks of compensation.

Newly minted DETR Interim Director Heather Korbulic told the Review-Journal eligible filers should be able to receive those benefits now but declined to offer additional details on what would make someone eligible for the 13 weeks of additional pay.

“That’s a question I don’t feel like I have an accurate answer to,” Korbulic said. “They’d (claimants) have to refer to the updated information on our COVID-19 page regarding the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. There’s a fact sheet on the COVID-19 page … not everybody will be eligible so it’s best to refer to that fact sheet.”

As of Tuesday night, access to the fact sheet was not available with a notification showing “server error.”

The only specific details about the program found on DETR’s website states benefits will be payable starting March 29 through December 31 and “eligible claimants will be notified when they can begin filing” for the additional 13-week benefit.

Korbulic said she understands claimants are frustrated.

“I know that there is an overwhelming need from Nevadans, and that’s why my goal is to be transparent — to hold us accountable to the Nevadans that need us and also all of the federal and state laws that we are currently bound by,” she said.

DETR told the Review-Journal in a statement earlier this month that claimants must continue to file their weekly claims in order to automatically receive the extended benefits.

“Claimants that exhausted benefits may need to reopen claims and it may require contact with our UI Call Center. We ask that people check first on ui.nv.gov to see if they are able to execute the steps themselves,” according to DETR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.