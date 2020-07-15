Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue falls nearly 98% in April, May

The closure of Las Vegas Strip resorts resulted in a nearly 98 percent dip in room taxes going toward Allegiant Stadium over April and May.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium as it nears completion on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

In April, $143,419 in room taxes was collected from Clark County hotels that remained open during the COVID-19 related closure of hotels with casinos attached, according to a Las Vegas Stadium Authority report. That amounts to a 97 percent decline from April 2019’s $4.4 million generated.

May was even worse with a 98 percent dip. The amount collected went from $4.7 million in May 2019 to $118,750 this May.

“As you may suspect, the May collections were down significantly over the year given the resort closures,” said Brian Haynes, stadium authority spokesman.

The revenue derives from a 0.88 percentage-point room tax on hotels in Clark County, which is designed to fund the $750 million public contribution to the $2 billion stadium project.

Despite the dramatic loss in room tax revenue, officials aren’t expected to dip into the debt reserve fund, as $34 million has already been collected to pay fiscal year 2020’s debt service payment, Haynes said.

A debt reserve fund was set up as part of the bond issuance for the stadium, which called for setting aside two years worth of bond payments, or $45 million per year.

“The debt reserve balance is $68.2 million, about 76 percent of the total two-year reserve target,” Haynes said.

Allegiant Stadium, which sits at 98 percent complete, is slated for substantial completion July 31.

As of June, $1.76 billion of the project’s nearly $2 billion budget had been expended.

