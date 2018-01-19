Stadium

Big-league sports boosts interest in Las Vegas Valley real estate

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2018 - 4:48 pm
 

Southern Nevada real estate professionals already have seen indications of an anticipated climb in local land values as a result of Las Vegas’ leap into big-league status.

“Building a Big League City” was the theme of a forecast event for the Southern Nevada chapter of NAIOP, a commercial real estate organization, and the group on Thursday dissected issues with a panel representing the marketing side of arriving teams, a keynote speaker from Denver who witnessed a major turnaround for downtown Denver as a result of the construction of Coors Field and a panel of real estate professionals examining the region’s transition.

“The Raiders stadium project has spurred values in the area,“ said panelist Travis Nelson, vice president and commercial sales manager for First American Title.

He said a 2.5-acre parcel just north of the stadium site recently closed for $7.25 million.

“I think it’s also spurred a lot of activity on South Las Vegas Boulevard,” he said.

Interest in market boosted

The stadium project as well as the Raiders’ planned practice facility and headquarters in Henderson have similarly boosted interest in the market, panelists said.

The rise in real estate prices has also contributed to a problem for the Raiders. With land costs exploding, the team has had difficulty finding land for offsite stadium parking necessitated by using acreage that isn’t big enough for the stadium and more than 16,000 parking spaces demanded by Clark County.

Real estate experts also voiced some concern about the sports boom boosting prices to make land for homes, offices and commercial unaffordable.

Another project that has generated interest in Southern Nevada: UNLV’s planned medical school. Panelists said the realization that the region has acknowledged a shortage of doctors and is doing something about it has produced feelers from companies looking to relocate.

But with the opportunity comes new issues.

“A corresponding population growth and wage growth needs to happen,” said Adam Malan, senior director of Logic Commercial Real Estate.

Construction worker shortage?

Panelists said with growth in sports and starting projects in addition to the stadium and Raiders headquarters — the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Resorts World and Steve Wynn’s new Paradise Park project among them — there’s also a growing concern about a potential shortage of construction workers.

There’s little doubt that Southern Nevada’s new sports facilities are transitioning the region, just as they did in Denver in the early 1990s.

Keynote speaker Glenn Mueller, a real estate and construction management professor at the University of Denver, said the arrival of Coors Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Colorado Rockies, dramatically changed Denver’s lower downtown.

Mueller said the area, known as LoDo, once was populated with warehouses and homeless people.

“The mayor has said that people now actually walk around down there,” Mueller said.

Denver’s light-rail system has connected downtown with suburbs for easy transit into the city center. The city has turned a major commercial strip on 16th Street into a pedestrian mall.

Now, he said, businesses and office workers regularly schedule open houses on opening day of the baseball season and wear Rockies’ colors at each other’s offices.

New Denver issue

Development has expanded in Denver with new mixed-use properties at or near light-rail stations and a new problem — apartment overbuilding — is the city’s new issue downtown.

Mueller said downtown is transitioning again with the conversion of some warehouse properties into grow houses to support Colorado’s recreational and medicinal marijuana industry that began ahead of Nevada in 2014.

The Big League City panel featured Kerry Bubolz, president of the Vegas Golden Knights, Lawrence Epstein, president and chief operating officer of Zuffa, parent company of UFC, and Terry Jicinsky, senior president of operations for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and was moderated by UNLV President Len Jessup.

Panelists concurred that Las Vegas’ current sports boom has been fed by the success of the Golden Knights, the National Hockey League’s most successful expansion franchise, the expectation of the arrival of the Raiders in 2020, the rise in popularity of UFC, the securing of a second annual NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and this year’s arrival of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces, which portends the potential to get an NBA franchise.

Panelists also noted minor-league advancements with this year’s arrival of the Las Vegas Lights FC United Soccer League team and the relocation of the Las Vegas 51s baseball team to a new stadium in Summerlin in 2019.

Epstein noted that while Las Vegas has always been home to big-time entertainment, sports offers the opportunity for every game to be broadcast on television — a great marketing tool for the city.

Big events coming

That type of exposure and the collaboration between UNLV and the LVCVA to bring 2016’s final presidential debate to Las Vegas provided more awareness about the city and could lead to events like a political convention as well as big sports events like the Super Bowl, the NCAA Final Four basketball games and the NCAA’s Frozen Four finals for collegiate hockey.

Las Vegas already is in the running for a Super Bowl once the stadium is built and representatives of the Raiders and Las Vegas Stadium Authority also have reached out to secure one or more games for the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Gerard Gallant happy with Golden Knights bounce-back performance
The Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa with a 4-1 win over the Lightning. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marc-Andre Fleury on the Knights sweeping the Lightning
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 of 29 shots and was the game’s No. 1 star Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brayden McNabb said Knights win over Lightning a team effort
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said everyone contributed to the 4-1 win Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at Tampa. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights make a statement, beat Lightning
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporter Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending the Knights' 2-game losing skid.
Golden Knights defeat Lightning 4-1
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Todd Richards is happy for Las Vegas having its own NHL team
Todd Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach, spoke about his days with the Las Vegas Thunder on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault has fond memories of his time with Lightning
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about his days with Tampa Bay after practice Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 in Tampa, Florida (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant remains positive despite Golden Knights’ current two-game losing streak
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said his team isn’t discouraged after two straight losses following practice In Tampa Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Predators Shut Out the Golden Knights
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights loss to the Nashville Predators.
Golden Edge: Knights Shut Out By Predators
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights away game against the Nashville Predators.
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland on 1-year contract extension
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about his one-year contract extension following practice on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Golden Knights face the Predators Tuesday night.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights hold Fan Fest on Fremont
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights players, staff and fans during the first Fan Fest held on Fremont Street.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on goalie Malcolm Subban
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about Malcolm Subban and the team's goaltenders. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Oilers In Overtime
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp recap the Golden Knights second loss to the Oilers.
Golden Knights React To Loss Against Oilers
Marc-Andre Fleury, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Reilly Smith and Deryk Engelland answer questions in the locker room about their loss against the Oilers.
Gerard Gallant Goes Over The Loss Against Oilers
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant takes question after the loss to the Oilers.
Golden Edge: Interview With Shea Theodore
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interview Golden Knights defensemen Shea Theodore to talk about the fans and how he got into hockey.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on defenseman Brad Hunt
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about increased playing time for defenseman Brad Hunt on Friday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights Face Oilers After Break
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over what the Golden Knights have to face after their break ends on Saturday.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat New York Rangers
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights win over the New York Rangers.
Karlsson Talks About His Performance During The First Half Of The Season
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson goes over his personal performance during the first half of the NHL season.
James Neal On Golden Knights Week Off From Hockey
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about the one week vacation the Golden Knights will have before playing the Oilers on Saturday.
Gerard Gallant Talks After Win Against Rangers
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks after the win against the New York Rangers.
Golden Edge: Knights Feel The Blues Against St. Louis
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporter Steve Carp go over tonight's Golden Knights game against the St. Louis Blues.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall to The Blues
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond gives a quick recap on tonights Golden Knights game against the St. Louis Blues.
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault on 6-year, $30 million contract extension
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault addressed his six-year, $30 million contract extension prior to the team's game with St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Marchessault signed, Knights on a roll
Bryan Salmond talks to David Schoen about the Golden Knights magical December as well as Jonathan Marchessault's contract extension, including a special picture he has hanging in his locker.
Golden Knights' David Perron says key to team's success is never being satisfied
Golden Knights forward David Perron talks to the media following practice on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, and says the team's hard work and focus as factors in the team's current eight-game winning streak. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch on the camaraderie of the team
Golden Knights rookie Alex Tuch talks about how the team is very close on and off the ice following practice on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at the team's practice facility in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault signs contract extension
The Vegas Golden Knights announced they have signed forward Jonathan Marchessault to a 6-year contract extension worth an average of $5 million. Marchessault has tallied a team-high 37 points this season. Marchessault ranks in the top-25 in the NHL in scoring, and his 22 assists are a career-high. Last season, Marchessault recorded his first 30-goal season with the Florida Panthers. "Since we all came here, we just feel like part of a big family and we love this city," Marchessault said.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Shut Out Predators
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over tonights shutout win against the Predators.
Golden Knights players' favorite hockey Christmas presents
Sticks and skates dominates the list. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Raiders announce several coaching hires
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders coaching hires as well as a significant omission.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Construction of stadium on schedule
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and reporter Rick Velotta talk about how the Raiders' stadium construction is progressing and the complications that might occur due to pricing.
Raiders hire Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator
Paul Guenther is the new defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders. Guenther spent the past four years as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. Guenther, 46, worked with the Bengals from 2005 to 2017. He will call defensive plays in 2018, a role that Ken Norton Jr. handled the first 10 games last season before being fired. Guenther expressed his interest in working with Raiders defensive backs Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu. “I really like both of them,” Guenther said. "(Conley) was probably my favorite corner coming out last year." "We just need to get these guys on the grass, keep them healthy and teach them the system," Guenther said.
McKenzie shares memory of Gruden coaching in Green Bay
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie shared one of his memories of working alongside head coach Jon Gruden back when they were both in Green Bay.
Vegas Nation: Raiders introduce Jon Gruden as head coach
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders introduction of Jon Gruden as their new head coach, including the unique atmosphere and how Gruden will work with Derek Carr.
Former Raiders discuss what the team and fans can expect from Jon Gruden
Following a press conference to announce Jon Gruden as the Oakland Raiders head coach, former players discussed what it is that he'll bring to the team and the fans.
Jon Gruden news conference highlights
The Oakland Raiders announced Jon Gruden as their head coach on Tuesday at the team headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Gruden previously coached the team from 1998-2001. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Davis says the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching
Following a news conference announcing Jon Gruden's return as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, team owner Mark Davis said the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders hire Jon Gruden
Michael Gehlken talks about the Raiders decision to hire Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
Vegas Nation: Gruden to be named Raiders head coach
Bryan Salmond and Ed Graney discuss the Raiders hiring of Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Votes to occur in coming meetings
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta talk about the latest news about the Las Vegas Stadium.
Vegas Nation: What Does The Raiders Future Look Like?
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the potential hiring of Jon Gruden and the Raiders performance during the 2017 season.
Raiders’ Crabtree frustrated by lack of playing time to end season
Michael Crabtree expressed his frustration Sunday when asked about his future with the Raiders. The Raiders are expected to part ways with the ninth-year veteran wide receiver this offseason. “I’m out here playing ball,” Crabtree said. “Whatever they ask me to do. Like today, if they only want me to play 10 plays, I’ll play 10 plays." Crabtree started the season hot as the team’s top wideout, catching six touchdowns during the first six games. Crabtree received just three targets against the Eagles on Christmas night and two targets versus the Chargers. Crabtree is owed a $7 million salary in 2018, the third season of a four-year, $34 million extension he signed late in 2015. “I did everything they asked of me. These last two games, I’ve probably had three targets, but nobody saying anything about that," Crabtree said.
Raiders might lure Jon Gruden back to coaching
The Raiders are reportedly pursuing ESPN analyst Jon Gruden to fill their vacant head coaching position. Gruden, 54, has not coached since the 2008 NFL season. “I don’t want to sit here and speculate. There is no news to report,” Gruden told ESPN on Saturday. The NFL Network reported that Davis plans to offer Gruden more than $10 million a year to coach the team with an stake in team ownership. Gruden has been connected with openings in recent years, including a lucrative offer from Indianapolis last season. Gruden was the Raiders head coach from 1998-2001, going 38-26 in four seasons. “I know (Gruden),” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “I’ve known him for a while. But the (Del Rio firing) is still pretty fresh.”
Raiders fire Jack Del Rio
Following the Raiders loss to the Chargers, head coach Jack Del Rio was fired. Del Rio was hired in January 2015 after spending time as the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. In 2016, Del Rio led the Raiders to a 12-4 record and their first playoff birth since 2002. After the 2016 season, Del Rio signed a 4-year contract extension. In three seasons as the Raiders head coach, Del Rio amassed a 25-23 record. “I’m very grateful," Del Rio said. "My childhood team. But it’s a results business.”
Vegas Nation: Del Rio fired after Raiders drop season finale
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano discuss the aftermath of the Raiders loss, including Jack Del Rio getting fired and what might follow.
Raiders' QB Carr reacts to Del Rio firing
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addressed the media following the team's loss to the Chargers and discussed his thoughts on head coach Jack Del Rio being fired.
Jack Del Rio announces Oakland Raiders fired him following loss to Chargers
After three years of serving as the head coach for the Oakland Raiders, Jack Del Rio announced he was fired by the organization following the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Nacion Vegas: Raiders pierden 30-10 contra los Chargers
Nacion Vegas: Los Raiders pierden 30-10 contra los Chargers para finalizar la temporada. Nación Vegas tiene los detalles del juego entre los Raiders y los Chargers.
Vegas Nation: Raiders finish the season with a loss to Chargers
Bryan Salmond recaps the Raiders final game of the season.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Ready For Loud Fans
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over how the Raiders are preparing for the potentially loud crowd for the Chargers game.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Prep For Final Game
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the Raiders are preparing for their final game and the future of Todd Downing.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders face Chargers for final regular-season game
Vegas Nation Red Zone video host Bryan Salmond and NFL writer Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders matchup on New Year's Eve against the Los Angeles Chargers.
UNLV can use Las Vegas Raiders stadium parking lots, agreement shows
UNLV will have access to Las Vegas Raiders stadium parking lots, on and offsite, and collect parking fee revenue from them during UNLV events. Now, all that’s needed are the lots themselves. The regents are expected to ask questions about the joint-use agreement on Jan. 4, then consider its approval on Jan. 19. Some of the key elements of the draft agreement: — UNLV will have access to onsite and offsite stadium parking and tailgating lots, which will be administered by the Raiders with net proceeds of parking sales going to UNLV. — The Raiders will control all concessions at the stadium, but net concession revenue from UNLV events will belong to UNLV.
Vegas Nation: Raiders fail to execute, fall to the Eagles
Michael Gehlken talks about the Raiders loss to the Eagles on Christmas Day, including the Raiders' inability to execute and take advantage of a good defensive performance.
Vegas Nation: David Amerson Will Not Play Monday
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders Injury Report and David Amerson being listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Vegas Nation: Penn and Feliciano are done for the season
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on several players heading into the Raiders matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vegas Nation: Offensive line depth taking hits
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Rodney Hudson playing through kidney stones as well as several Raiders struggling with injuries.
Vegas Nation: Raiders taking Wednesday off
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders struggling to digest last week's loss as well as who might replace Donald Penn at left tackle.
Nacion Vegas: Cowboys derrotan Raiders, 20-17
Derek Carr perdió el balón fuera de los límites cerca de la línea de una yarda de los Cowboys con 31 segundos por jugarse. Dallas recuperó la pelota para sellar la victoria.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Fall To Cowboys
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and Ed Graney recap Sunday night's Raiders 20-17 loss against the Cowboys.
How the Raiders plan to balance their fan base in Oakland and Las Vegas
At the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas the team president and owner discussed how they will balance their fan base until they move and how they're planning to deal with any issues they could encounter with the stadium construction.
Raiders remember Las Vegas shooting victims at groundbreaking
During the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke about how important it was to pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims at the event.
Raiders break ground on Las Vegas stadium site
The Raiders hosted a ground breaking ceremony at the Las Vegas stadium site near the Strip. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Stadium Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like