Coronavirus outbreak unlikely to affect Allegiant Stadium timetable

Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the new coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas valley.

Aerial view of newly installed signage for Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill, who also serves as CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said there is no concern of the coronavirus outbreak affecting the scheduled completion date of July 31.

“Although we don’t have any experience with the coronavirus, I cannot envision a situation where the coronavirus would impact the construction of the stadium,” Hill told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

With some jurisdictions nationwide enacting restrictions on large gatherings, the nearly 2,000 workers tied to the $2 billion project would likely be spared from any similar actions taken by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Thursday Sisolak said he and a group of experts would discuss what, if any, restrictions could be had during his state of emergency declaration.

“I am sure the governor would be thoughtful of any constraints like that,” Hill said.

Hill said if the coronavirus topic is discussed at next week’s Stadium Authority meeting, it will be in regards to the possible hit room tax revenue might see due to lower visitation, events being canceled, international travel bans and some people opting not to fly during a period of uncertainty. The stadium’s budget has a reserve fund for emergency situations, that officials can draw from, if needed.

“The schedule of the construction I’m sure we’ll talk about,” Hill said. “I’m sure we’ll talk about the revenue impact and the fact that it should not cause concern. The question is far enough of field from what anyone is concerned about, that the coronavirus related to construction I doubt will come up.”

