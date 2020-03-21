State: Initial unemployment claims nearly tripled due to COVID-19

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) said in a statement Saturday the number of initial claims is the largest week-over-week increase since at least 1987.

People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. The location closed on Tuesday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) said in a statement that the number of initial claims filed for the week of March 14 is the largest week-over-week increase since at least 1987, when the current system of recordkeeping began. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A state agency that oversees unemployment insurance said Saturday it has seen a record-breaking spike in claims this week as a result of COVID-19-related job losses.

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) said in a statement that the number of initial claims filed for the week of March 14 is the largest week-over-week increase since at least 1987, when the current system of recordkeeping began.

The state agency saw 6,356 initial claims for the week. That’s nearly triple the 2,309 initial claims for the week ending March 7.

The state tracks initial claims — “which correspond to recent layoffs” — and continued claims, which are people already receiving benefits, according to the statement.

The number of claims remained “relatively steady” from January through March 7, the state agency said. But it saw an increase for the week of March 14 “due to temporary closure of business functions beginning in some areas of the state.”

The number of continued claims “do not yet show the same increase as initial claims,” the state said.

DETR announced Tuesday evening that it closed Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center and Nevada JobConnect Career Centers until further notice “due to safety recommendations related to COVID-19,” according to a statement.

On Monday and Tuesday — prior to the closure announcement — dozens Las Vegas Valley residents waited in line outside One-Stop Career Center on West Charleston Boulevard to access phones and computers to file a claim.

Some people trying to file claims say they are having technical issues when trying to apply online or by phone — the only two ways to file an unemployment insurance claim in Nevada. And many face long wait times by phone.

The state agency is pushing for people to file online and says it’s the best way to apply. The website is ui.nv.gov/css.html. If you encounter technical problems, call 775-684-0427 or email INTERNETHELP@detr.nv.gov to get help.

There’s also a call center — staffed 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday — where people can file a claim by phone.

— Southern Nevada, including the Las Vegas area: 702-486-0350

— Northern Nevada: 775-684-0350

— Rural areas in Nevada and out-of-state residents: 888-890-8211

