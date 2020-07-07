Summerlin Old Navy store open again after COVID-19 case, cleaning

An Old Navy store at Downtown Summerlin has resumed operations after a two-week closure for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokeswoman said the closure began June 27 for team members to self-quarantine and get tested, and for the store to be cleaned and disinfected.

“We have taken all recommended precautions in accordance with the risk guidelines set forth by the CDC and the local government to alert any employee who may have come in contact with the individual so they can self-quarantine,” Justine Jordan stated in an email response to questions asked last week by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Jordan said the store follows the state mandate to have employees to wear masks. Face coverings are provided for associates and signs about the need for customers to wear them are posted.

“Based on updated CDC guidelines as well as some local and state mandates regarding the use of fabric masks for the general population, we’re encouraging customers to wear a face covering while shopping,” she said. “Note that, to comply with local guidance, some stores may require customers to wear masks inside the store.

Old Navy also regularly conduct rigorous cleaning and disinfecting for the health and safety of our teams, Jordan wrote.

