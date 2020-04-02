McCarran consolidates operations as pandemic impacts Las Vegas airport

With most states issuing statewide stay at home mandates, it’s no surprise McCarran International Airport is seeing a major decrease in passenger volume.

A janitorial employee looks to the few passengers heading through Concourse D in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A passenger and employee walk through Concourse D in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An empty Hudson store in Concourse D within Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Although official March numbers won’t be available until later this month, the airport may be looking at a record low passenger count when airlines report traffic figures. And April will almost certainly be worse, as Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the statewide shutdown of nonessential business throughat least April 30, meaning no resorts or attractions to draw visitors to Las Vegas, whose economy depends on those travelers.

All one has to do is walk through the baggage claim and pre-security check areas at McCarran’s two terminals to see that the usually busy and bustling facility is a ghost town.

Because of the reduced passenger volume, McCarran on Wednesday announced it was consolidating some operations for the foreseeable future and closing these areas:

— the B Concourse, including all gates, retail and concessions;

— the C Annex security checkpoint;

— the E Concourse, Level 2: secured side, including all gates, retail and concessions.

Terminal 3 will remain open during the closure of the E Concourse, with all flights being shifted to the D Concourse.

The changes occur as McCarran works to minimize the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while remaining in operation. As passenger activity declines, airport officials said they would continue to look at ways to maximize efficiency, while implementing cost-savings measures.

Meanwhile, of the 87 food vendors listed on McCarran’s website, just 20 remained open as of Wednesday afternoon, with some of those operating with reduced hours. None of the 13 listed food options in Terminal 3, where international flights are operated out of, were shown as open, according to the airport’s website.

“Many stores and restaurants here have temporarily closed due to decreased travel volume, while some remain open to serve the needs of customers and employees who are here,” said Chris Jones, McCarran spokesman. “We’re working to keep our website current on what’s open and what isn’t.”

Of the 125 listed shopping vendors, 37 remained open, with 26 of those being various vending machines, according to McCarran. The 24-hour Flower and Sprinkles Cupcakes vending machines are not in operation while Kylie Cosmetics, Lego and other vending machines are.

The list of open vendors could fluctuate depending on future passenger volume, but some will remain open to serve those who still need to travel, Jones said.

Parking at McCarran has also been consolidated at both terminals 1 and 3, with changes to both short term and long term parking. Economy lots and valet remain open at both terminals.

While the short term impacts are obvious, the long term effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic remain unclear.

McCarran and surrounding airports were responsible for a $35 billion economic impact in 2018, with an estimated 80 percent of that tied to arriving passengers, according to a report prepared by Oxford Economics that was released earlier this year.

“It is currently impossible to assess the pandemic’s long-term effects on this or any airport,” Jones said.”Nor can we predict how it will affect this industry’s many business partners, be it airlines, hotels, convention organizers or others. There are too many variables and unknowns to offer such predictions for this, or frankly any other business or industry.”

According the the Oxford report, the airport system in the Las Vegas area and related activities are responsible for 250,000 jobs, or 25 percent off all jobs in Clark County.

With many questions still to be answered concerning the pandemic, impact on staffing and future improvement projects remains to be seen, Jones said.

“It is also premature to discuss any long-term effects the COVID-19 crisis may have on our workforce, or the status of capital projects going forward,” he said.

Despite the current travel environment with many carriers reducing their flight schedules significantly, the airport will remain open as it is considered an essential service, according to Sisolak’s mandate.

“Only the federal government has the authority to shut down the nation’s airspace,” Jones said. “The Federal Aviation Administration reiterated… it expects all U.S. airports to operate safely and stay open. Consequently, some Department of Aviation staff continue to report to work on site to maintain our airports’ ability to operate; others are working remotely to better adhere to the governor’s direction to practice social distancing.”

